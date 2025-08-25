Ronald McDonald House to Host 3rd Annual Event

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana (RMHCSLA) will host their third annual Fore the Families Par•tee on Oct. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year’s event, presented by EMR Metal Recycling, will take place at Rock ‘N’ Bowl located on S. Carrollton Ave. in New Orleans.

The Rock ‘N’ Par•tee will feature premium libations, local fare, live entertainment by BRW, bowling and a luxury silent auction. Auction items include football signed by Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning, unforgettable Avery Island experience, exclusive golf packages, signed Archie Manning Saints jersey, fine jewelry pieces, dining experiences and more.

“There’s so much worth celebrating,” said Grace McIntosh, CEO of RMHCSLA. “Just in 2024, the Ronald McDonald House on the campus of Manning Family Children’s together with the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Lafayette have served 291 families and 1,230 individuals, from hospitals across the state, facing medical challenges for 7,509 nights. Our dedicated team has helped provided 73,800 meals and welcome visitors from four countries, 10 states and 40 Louisiana parishes to our facilities.”

Early bird tickets for Rock ‘N’ Par•tee are $100 per person if purchased by Sept. 15 and then $125 per person after Sept. 15. For more information and to purchase, please visit HERE. Proceeds from this annual event support the families that stay with RMHCSLA at no cost to them.

Additional event sponsors include Agent Trust, Hoffman Media, Barbara & Clark Fitz-Hugh, Kristy & Rich Vanderbrook, Jones Walker and Laborde Marine.

Since RMHCSLA’s founding in Dec. 1983, the nonprofit has served more than 40,000 families from Greater New Orleans and across the world. With the help of the local community, RMHCSLA helps ease the financial and emotional burdens families face as they access critical care for their children.

Since 1983, RMHCSLA has partnered with our local children’s health care providers to keep families together and near the medical care their ill or injured children need. Through the generosity of our donors and volunteers, RMHCSLA continues to focus on families’ needs as they face the medical uncertainty and financial stress of caring for their children.

Today, RMHCSLA serves critically ill children through our Ronald McDonald House® located in New Orleans on the campus of Manning Family Children’s, Ronald McDonald Family Room® in Lafayette at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital, and Ronald McDonald Hospitality Carts. Through these programs we help provide housing, meals, community, and psychosocial support to families with children at local hospitals across Louisiana, the Gulf South Region and around the world.