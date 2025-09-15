Ronald McDonald House Charities South Louisiana Adds 2 to Board

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana (RMHCSLA) has announced the addition of Mathew Timmons and Erica Reiss to its Board of Directors.

Mathew Timmons

Timmons is the Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer at Manning Family Children’s. With a career rooted in pediatric healthcare, he has long been committed to improving the health and well-being of children. His nonprofit involvement includes work with Heart Gift, Manning Family Children’s and the Krewe of Endymion.

Previously, Timmons held board and trustee roles with organizations such as the Katy ISD Education Foundation, For Bend County YMCA, West Houston Association, Houston West Chamber of Commerce, Rodeo Houston and Texas Children’s Hospital. His connection to RMHCSLA is also deeply personal—as the parent of a child born with congenital heart disease, he has experienced firsthand the comfort and care of staying at a Ronald McDonald House during a medical crisis.

- Sponsors -

Erica Reiss

Reiss brings extensive experience in community engagement and fundraising. She is currently with J. Hilburn and has dedicated much of her time to civic and nonprofit service. Reiss is a member of the Garden Study Club and an emeritus board member of the Hermann-Grima House organization.

Reiss has been a strong supporter in organizations such as the Audubon Nature Institute, Magnolia House, the MS Society, the American Cancer Society and the Newman Parents Association. She has co-chaired fundraising events, served on executive boards and continues to leverage her network to raise awareness and support for causes close to her heart.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erica and Mathew to our Board of Directors,” said Grace McIntosh, CEO at RMHCSLA. “Erica’s proven fundraising expertise and community leadership, combined with Mathew’s professional background in pediatric healthcare and his personal connection to our mission, will bring invaluable perspective and energy to our work. Their passion will help us continue providing a home-away-from-home for families of critically ill or injured children while expanding the programs that bring comfort, compassion and care.”

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

To learn more about RMHCSLA visit rmhcsla.org.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana

Since 1983, RMHCSLA has partnered with our local children’s health care providers to keep families together and near the medical care their ill or injured children need. Through the generosity of our donors and volunteers, RMHCSLA continues to focus on families’ needs as they face the medical uncertainty and financial stress of caring for their children.



Today, RMHCSLA serves critically ill children through our Ronald McDonald House® located in New Orleans on the campus of Manning Family Children’s, Ronald McDonald Family Room® in Lafayette at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital, and Ronald McDonald Hospitality Carts. Through these programs we help provide housing, meals, community, and psychosocial support to families with children at local hospitals across Louisiana, the Gulf South Region and around the world.