Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana Welcomes Ryan Furby and Duncan Brown to Board

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana(RMHCSLA) is pleased to welcome Ryan Furby and Duncan Brown to its Board of Directors.

“We are so excited to welcome Ryan and Duncan to our board of directors,” said Grace McIntosh, Executive Director at RMHCSLA. “Their expertise will be instrumental in furthering our mission to create a home-away-from-home for families of seriously ill or injured children and to continue to offer programs that deliver comfort, compassion and care to children and their loved ones.”

Furby is the founder and CEO of R.A.F. Strategic Communications & Public Affairs based out of Lafayette, LA. He is an international corporate communication and public relations expert with more than 25 years of success protecting and building the reputations of some of the world’s most admired brands – including FedEx Corporation, Philip Morris International and Biogen. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Loyola University in Communications and has served on boards across the country including the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis and Loyola University New Orleans Arts & Sciences committee. Furby will serve on RMHCSLA’s development and finance committees as well as heading up the integrated marketing committee for the Lafayette program expansion.

- Sponsors -

With more than five years of experience as a producer at Marsh McLennan, the world’s foremost professional services firm specializing in risk, strategy and people, Brown has consistently delivered impactful solutions for clients. His career is further distinguished by more than 13 years of dedicated service as a Planning and Operations Officer in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard, where he honed his leadership, strategic planning and operational expertise. Brown holds a bachelor’s degree from Tulane University and has served on boards across the New Orleans area including but not limited to Friends of the Cabildo, the Historic New Orleans Collection Caillot Circle, WYES and BK House and Gardens. Brown will serve on RMHCSLA’s development and finance committees.