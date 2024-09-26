Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana Welcomes Hymel and Brewster to the Board

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana (RMHCSLA) is pleased to welcome Jean Paul (JP) Hymel and Hyder Brewster to its board of directors.

“We are so excited to welcome JP and Hyder to our board of directors,” said Grace McIntosh, Executive Director at RMHC-SLA, in a press release. “Their backgrounds will be invaluable in advancing our mission of providing a home-away-from-home to families of seriously ill or injured children and providing programs that give comfort, compassion and care to children and their families.”

Hymel is the President of Gallo Mechanical, LLC based in New Orleans. Prior to joining Gallo Mechanical, Hymel served as North American Business Development Director for Johnson Controls specializing in public private partnerships. He received his bachelor of science degree from Tulane University in electrical engineering, and after graduating served in the US Air Force as an Electronics Warfare Engineer. While in the Air Force, he received his MBA from Georgia College & State University. Hymel serves on boards across the city including but not limited to the Academy of Sacred Heart, Agenda for Children and Early Partners. He will serve on RMHCSLA’s governance and development committees.

Brewster is an investment strategist and portfolio manager at Argent Trust. With over 17 years of experience in the financial industry, Brewster brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the RMHCSLA board. In his position, at Argent Trust, he serves as an advisor to individuals, family offices, institutions, and nonprofit entities, offering guidance on investment strategies, trust and estate planning, and fiduciary goal attainment. Brewster holds a bachelor of arts degree as well as an MBA from Loyola University. He will serve on RMHCSLA’s finance and development committees.

To learn more about RMHC-SLA visit rmhc-sla.org.