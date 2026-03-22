Romig Show Gains Momentum with Shough Episode

NEW ORLEANS – The Mark Romig Show continues to build momentum with its latest episode featuring New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, which is generating strong early engagement across YouTube, podcast platforms, and in-room hotel television distribution throughout the city.

Shough, who energized Saints fans during his standout rookie season and was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year, joins host Mark Romig for a wide-ranging conversation about his journey to the NFL, the growing excitement surrounding the team, and his early experiences living in New Orleans.

In addition to his on-field success, Shough has quickly embraced the city’s culture and community. During his first offseason, he served as Grand Marshal of a Mardi Gras parade, appeared at a sold-out Banana Ball event at the Caesars Superdome, and recently welcomed his first child, marking a major personal milestone alongside his professional rise.

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“Authenticity, food, and the people,” said Tyler Shough on what he loves most about New Orleans.

The episode reflects the show’s continued focus on helping to highlight some of the people, stories, and experiences that define New Orleans. Since its launch earlier this year, The Mark Romig Show has featured a growing lineup of notable guests and is steadily expanding its audience across multiple platforms. Guests have included Dodd Loomis, Executive Director of the New Orleans Film Society, Todd Graffagnini, the New Orleans Pelicans radio play-by-play announcer, Desi Vega, New Orleans restaurateur, and Sam McCabe, Director for the Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development, Loyola University New Orleans who also manages the New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW).

Hosted by longtime New Orleans civic ambassador Mark Romig, the weekly show blends conversations with athletes, chefs, cultural leaders, and community figures, offering a unique perspective on the city through both local and visitor lenses.

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“We created this show to celebrate everything that makes this part of the world so special,” said Romig. “From the food and music to the people and traditions, there are incredible stories happening here every day, and this show gives us a chance to share those stories in a meaningful way.”

Produced by LOVE NOLA TV, the show is recorded in downtown New Orleans and distributed across YouTube, major podcast platforms including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, and in more than 16,000 hotel rooms throughout downtown New Orleans.

Watch the Tyler Shough episode here:

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YouTube: Watch Episode 8 – https://youtu.be/Abwso2BmNDc?si=lqA26qdgjHzqGY1S

Podcast: Listen to Episode 8 – https://www.buzzsprout.com/2590934/episodes/18868304

About Mark Romig

Mark Romig is a longtime New Orleans civic ambassador and media personality who has spent more than three decades promoting the city around the world. He previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for New Orleans & Company and currently serves as a Senior Advisor with both The Ehrhardt Group and New Orleans & Company.

Romig is also widely recognized as the play-by-play stadium announcer for the New Orleans Saints and for his work supporting tourism, major events, and cultural initiatives that celebrate the spirit of New Orleans.

About The Mark Romig Show

The Mark Romig Show is a weekly talk show highlighting the people, culture, food, music, and sports that define New Orleans and the Gulf South region. Hosted by longtime New Orleans ambassador Mark Romig, the show features conversations with notable guests from across the region, and is distributed across YouTube, podcast platforms, and in-room hotel television.

About LOVE NOLA TV

LOVE NOLA TV is a New Orleans-based media platform dedicated to celebrating the culture, food, music, and people that define the region. Through original programming, digital content, and in-room hotel television distribution, LOVE NOLA TV connects both visitors and locals to the authentic spirit of New Orleans.

The platform reaches audiences across YouTube, social media, podcast networks, and more than 16,000 hotel rooms throughout New Orleans, creating a blend of local and visitor engagement. It is a partner of New Orleans & Company and the Greater New Orleans Hotel & Lodging Association.