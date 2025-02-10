Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Infrastructure

Rolling Suds Makes Caesars Superdome Shine For New Orleans’ Hosting of the Super Bowl

February 10, 2025   |By
Superdome
Photo provided by fishmanPR.

NEW ORLEANS – Pressure washing the massive 420,000‑square‑foot (9.7‑acre) exterior, which towers nearly nine stories high, Rolling Suds, co-owned by Joe Riedel and Evan Greco, made the Superdome shine in time for Sunday’s Super Bowl. The project, one of the largest in the company’s history, required thousands of feet of hose and intricate belay-line setups

Already an Insider? Log in

To continue reading this article...

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter