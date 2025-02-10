Rolling Suds Makes Caesars Superdome Shine For New Orleans’ Hosting of the Super Bowl

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

NEW ORLEANS – Pressure washing the massive 420,000‑square‑foot (9.7‑acre) exterior, which towers nearly nine stories high, Rolling Suds, co-owned by Joe Riedel and Evan Greco, made the Superdome shine in time for Sunday’s Super Bowl. The project, one of the largest in the company’s history, required thousands of feet of hose and intricate belay-line setups

The project, one of the largest in the company’s history, required thousands of feet of hose and intricate belay-line setups to safely access the stadium’s roof. Rolling Suds, which serves both residential and commercial clients throughout Southeast Louisiana, quickly realized they would have to adjust their initial approach due to the scale and logistical aspects of the job.

“We went in with a plan to string a series of washing hoses up from trucks on the ground,” said Riedel. “We knew we could pump the water up, but there were a limited number of gutter outlets.” The crew switched to a method that involved running 400 feet of pressure-washing hose up and back down, dividing the vast roof into manageable sections.

“Joe and I were in the same unit in the Army and formed a friendship while posted in Afghanistan,” Greco said. “For ten years after returning home, we did our own thing, but then one day Joe called me and said, ‘It’s time.’”

Although the two had maintained a long-standing friendship, they became business partners only a year and a half ago when the Rolling Suds franchise opportunity presented itself. Greco, who also serves as the brand’s president, said the company has been experiencing explosive growth. In just two years, Rolling Suds has expanded to 58 franchisees across 31 states—a rapid ascent in an industry once dominated by small, unbranded operators.

“When we first stepped onto the roof with the crew, we knew we were about to tackle something no one in our team had ever attempted at these heights,” Greco said. “It was a make-or-break moment, and our Army experience gave us the confidence to lead our team.”

The team not only pressure washed the Superdome but were simultaneously deploying drones to clean City Hall. "To cover the 11-stories of office space, the team operated two different drones – one applying the sodium hyper chloride, the other coming in behind with water,” said Greco.

"We could see our colleagues working inside City Hall from the roof of the Superdome,” said Reidel. “I took a photo of them saying 'It must be nice working indoors.'" While both projects were among the largest Rolling Suds had ever done, nothing compared to the Superdome.

Greco said Rolling Suds’ focus on building lasting relationships with its clients has set it apart in the competitive market. “We’re looking forward to more government work,” he said, noting that Rolling Suds also pressure washes local schools and several other government facilities.

“Having the opportunity to work on the Superdome—one of the most watched venues on television—is truly an honor,” said Greco. We’re proud to play a role in enhancing a symbol that is so central to New Orleans and its community.”

Riedel echoed that sentiment. “It was an honor—the building is an icon. Every day the morning weather video pans out and the Superdome is always the focal point,” he said. “But it's not just about its visibility. It’s about what the Superdome means to everyone who lives in New Orleans. When 60,000 fans pack the seats every Sunday, the building serves to bring people together and we’re grateful to have contributed to its preservation and appearance.”