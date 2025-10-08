Rockin’1000 to Make U.S. Debut in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The Biggest Rock Band on Earth is coming to the United States for the first time, choosing New Orleans as the site of its debut performance. Rockin’1000, the global collective that unites 1,000 musicians to perform together in a single large-scale concert, will make its U.S. debut on Jan. 31, 2026, at the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans & Company has advised that the one-night-only event will feature 1,000 singers and musicians, including guitarists, bassists, drummers, keyboardists, and, in a special acknowledgment of New Orleans’ musical heritage, a horn section with trumpets, saxophones, and trombones.

The performance is expected to deliver a coordinated sound experience of unprecedented scale in the U.S. concert industry and to draw significant tourism and economic activity to the city during what is typically a slower winter season.

“To bring Rockin’1000 to the United States, the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll, is a dream we’ve had for many years. To host our inaugural event in an iconic American city like New Orleans, and a venue like Caesars Superdome, means the world,” said Fabio Zaffagnini, the visionary Founder of Rockin’1000. “There is nothing more powerful than bringing complete strangers together through the power of music. For one unforgettable night on stage, we create an emotional connection that unites not just the musicians, but the friends, family, and fans who have come to support them. I cannot wait to share this epic experience and expand our global community of devoted music lovers.”

A Milestone for New Orleans Tourism

“We are thrilled to partner with the Italy-based team at Rockin’1000 to help bring this globally viral and one-of-a-kind concert format to the United States for their North American debut performance,” said Walt Leger III, President & CEO of New Orleans & Company. “New Orleans sustains one of the most vibrant and historic music scenes in the country and we are honored to introduce the United States to these 1,000 passionate musicians of the international music community, of all skill levels, to perform on the floor of the Caesars Superdome, the site of so many iconic moments in its 50-year history.”

Leger said the event aligns with the city’s strategy to attract visitors through original, experience-driven programming that showcases New Orleans’ creative identity.

Leger added, “Serving as the promoter of the event, New Orleans & Company further expects the Rockin’1000 will serve as a defining moment as we venture into the arena of curating unique content on behalf of the great city and state. As travelers seek out authentic and unique cultural experiences as the primary reason for their travel, this new type of ‘performance-based tourism’ forges a deeper understanding and connection with a destination’s artistic heritage. The collective energy of New Orleans and Rockin’1000 will be a powerful and moving experience for everyone in attendance on January 31.”

Origins and Global Reach

What started in 2015 as a viral stunt by Zaffagnini, in which 1,000 musicians performed a tribute song to the Foo Fighters in his small Italian town and garnered global attention, has now evolved into a worldwide community of more than 100,000 musicians united by a passion to create something extraordinary through the power of collective energy.

Over its history, Rockin’1000 has sold more than 300,000 tickets and filled stadiums in 20 countries, amassing hundreds of millions of views online by creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences for band members and audiences alike.

Event Details

The January 31 performance at the Caesars Superdome will feature a curated setlist of classic rock anthems and fan favorites performed live by 1,000 musicians in unison. Participants of all skill levels may apply to join the band at rockin1000.com/join-the-band. Confirmations and notifications will be provided through the Rockin’1000 app, which includes event information, tutorials, and rehearsal instructions.

For those interested in attending the inaugural, live stadium event, tickets are now available at www.neworleans.com/rockin1000.

About Rockin’1000

Rockin’1000 is the Biggest Rock Band on Earth – a fearless global movement that proves music transcends barriers. What started as a wild idea to get the Foo Fighters to play in the small Italian town Cesena, has evolved into a worldwide family of over 100,000 devoted music lovers, united by the mutual belief that collective energy and shared passion can change the world.

From that first viral video in 2015 that captured hearts worldwide, Rockin’1000 has gone on to fill stadiums across the planet, creating magical moments that transcend language, culture, and borders. One stadium at a time, we are proving that when we focus on what unites us, we can move mountains – and crowds.

“This is more than making music; this is making history. This is Rockin’1000 – where music becomes movement, and movement becomes magic.”

For more information, visit www.rockin1000.com/.

About New Orleans & Company

New Orleans & Company is the official destination sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry. Founded in 1960, our mission is to inspire, promote, and encourage travel to our city for the economic, social, and community benefit of New Orleans and its people. Our vision is to ensure New Orleans remains the most remarkable, unique, and welcoming city in the world. For more information, visit neworleans.com.