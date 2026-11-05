Robinson Carbon to Build $16.3M Biochar Facility

NEW ORLEANS — Robinson Carbon, the carbon products arm of New Orleans-based Robinson Lumber Company, has announced a $16.3 million investment to establish an industrial-scale biochar manufacturing facility at England Airpark in Alexandria, Louisiana. The project will expand the fifth-generation family business into a new market while creating 42 direct jobs and an estimated 60 indirect jobs in Central Louisiana.

The facility will convert wood manufacturing residuals from nearby mills into biochar, a carbon-rich material used in agriculture, horticulture and environmental remediation. Production is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027.

Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will generate 102 potential job opportunities in the region. Robinson Lumber Company, which was founded in New Orleans in 1893, is also expected to retain 22 existing positions.

- Sponsors -

“My great-great-grandfather founded our company in New Orleans in 1893 selling Louisiana longleaf pine. Since then, the products have changed many times over, but our passion for wood products hasn’t,” said Garner Robinson, CEO of Robinson Carbon. “Biochar is an exciting opportunity to make something truly new out of wood, and we look forward to planting new roots in Central Louisiana. We are grateful to Governor Landry, Secretary Bourgeois, the LED team, and to our partners, for helping us bring this project home to Louisiana.”

Expanding Louisiana’s Wood Products Industry

The new facility will operate two rotary drum pyrolysis reactors, converting approximately 100,000 metric tons of Southern Yellow Pine residuals annually into 16,500 metric tons of biochar. Robinson Carbon plans to source the material from nearby mills and produce biochar to customer specifications for agricultural, horticultural and pollution remediation applications.

The company has relocated a pilot reactor from its New Albany, Indiana, manufacturing site to Alexandria, where it will be used to train employees ahead of full-scale production.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Once certified under the Puro Standard, the facility is also expected to generate approximately 40,000 CO2 Removal Certificates annually, each representing one metric ton of carbon dioxide removed.

“Louisiana has long been a leader in turning our natural resources into products used around the world. For more than 130 years, the Robinson family has been part of that history, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to Louisiana,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “Their latest investment reflects how innovation is creating new possibilities across the sectors that have powered our economy for generations, strengthening our competitiveness while extending Louisiana’s foundational industries into new products and markets.”

Robinson Carbon is the carbon products arm of Robinson Lumber Company, which has expanded from selling Louisiana longleaf pine into international wood products manufacturing and distribution over more than 130 years. The company owns and operates manufacturing and concentration yards, purchases wood products directly from sawmills in rural communities across the United States and the Global South, and serves customers in more than 70 countries.

- Sponsors -

Construction and State Incentives

Construction of the Alexandria facility is expected to begin in November 2026, with production anticipated in the second quarter of 2027. Robinson Carbon is currently hiring for its Alexandria operations.

To secure the project, Louisiana offered the company a competitive incentives package that includes a $550,000 performance-based grant for site and infrastructure improvements. Robinson Carbon is also expected to participate in the state’s High Impact Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

“Robinson Carbon’s investment reinforces England Airpark’s position as a competitive location for advanced manufacturing and industrial development,” said Ralph Hennessy, executive director of the England Economic and Industrial Development District. “Our infrastructure, strategic location, and capacity for growth make England Airpark an ideal home for innovative companies like Robinson Carbon. We look forward to supporting the company’s continued success and expansion.”

Chris Masingill, president and CEO of Louisiana Central, said the project connects the region’s established timber industry with new manufacturing opportunities.

“Robinson Carbon’s $16.3 million investment is another example of how Central Louisiana is building on its traditional industry strengths to create new economic opportunities,” said Masingill. “By connecting our region’s longstanding timber and wood products industry with innovative manufacturing technologies, this project strengthens our industrial base, creates high-quality jobs, and opens new markets for Louisiana’s natural resources. Investments like this demonstrate that Central Louisiana is well-positioned to compete for the next generation of industry while creating lasting economic opportunities for our people and communities.”