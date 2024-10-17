Robert “Bobby” Savoie, Ph.D., Appointed Dean of Loyola College of Business

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Loyola University announced this week that Robert “Bobby” Savoie, Ph.D. (MBA ‘81), has been appointed as the permanent dean of the College of Business. Savoie has been serving as interim dean since January.

“I am thrilled to appoint Dr. Savoie as the permanent dean of the College of Business,” said Loyola University New Orleans President Xavier Cole in a press release. “His exceptional leadership, industry expertise, and dedication to our students have made a significant impact and we look forward to seeing the College continue to thrive under his guidance.”

Savoie’s accomplished career includes launching several successful global business ventures. Most recently, he was the CEO of Geocent, LLC, an information technology and engineering services company that works with government and commercial clients. Savoie founded the Integrated Resources Group (IRG) in 1986 and served as its CEO until the firm merged with Science & Engineering Associates (SEA) in 1997. Savoie then served as CEO of SEA until its merger with ITS Services, Inc. to form Apogen in 2004.

Core to his success in business has been a hard work ethic learned from his family and operating within a framework grounded in Jesuit values that served the good of his employees, clients and local community. His deep and trusted relationships in the business, innovation, and research communities will open doors of opportunity for Loyola’s faculty, staff and students.

A lifelong learner, Savoie earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from LSU, an M.B.A. at Loyola University New Orleans and, after 28 years as an engineer, he returned to academia to pursue his Ph.D. and to devote more time to civic and humanitarian activities. He served on Loyola University’s Board of Trustees for nine years before being elected Vice-Chair of the board in 2017 and then Chair in 2018 and 2019. He also served on the boards of the UNO Foundation, LSU Health Foundation, Idea Village, Greater New Orleans, Inc., BioDistrict New Orleans, the National World War II Museum, Atlantic Council of the United States, the Louisiana Technology Council, the U.S. Small Business Technology Foundation, the Boy Scouts of America, the Academy of the Sacred Heart, and Isidore Newman School.

Savoie was awarded the NASA Distinguished Public Service medal, the highest award bestowed by NASA on a non-NASA employee.

“I am honored to take on the role of Dean of the College of Business on a permanent basis. Loyola has a proud tradition of educating ethical, innovative business leaders, and I am excited to continue building on this legacy with our outstanding faculty, staff, and students,” Savoie said.