Feature

Robert “Bobby” Savoie and New Orleans Entrepreneur Week

February 28, 2025   |By and

Founded and run by The Idea Village for 14 years, New Orleans Entrepreneur Week returns for the first time March 24-29 as a co-production with Loyola’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development, under the direction of veteran tech entrepreneur Bobby Savoie. What does this change mean for the event? Savoie explains.

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

