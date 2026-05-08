RNGD VP of Innovation 2026 Named ‘Rising Star’. Photo provided by RNGD.

METAIRIE, La. — Will Cotten, Vice President of Innovation at RNGD, has been named a 2026 Rising Star by Zweig Group and recognized on The Zweig List, a platform honoring the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry’s most innovative firms, impactful projects, and influential leaders.

The Rising Stars award celebrates emerging professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, technical excellence, and a strong commitment to advancing their firm, the AEC profession, and their communities. Honorees represent the next generation of leaders shaping the future of the built environment.

As Vice President of Innovation at RNGD, Cotten leads the development of advanced delivery methods, data analytics, and offsite manufacturing capabilities. He has been instrumental in scaling RNGD’s Renegade Delivery Method (RDM)and embedding it into training and certification programs across the firm.

- Sponsors -

“Being recognized as a Rising Star highlights the talent shaping the future of the AEC industry,” said Chad Clinehens, President and CEO of Zweig Group. “These individuals are excelling today while building the foundation for tomorrow’s leadership.”

The 2026 class of Rising Stars will be honored at the ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala, held September 29–October 1, 2026, in Park City, Utah.

To view the full list of winners, visit The Zweig List.

Founded in 2013 and with offices in New Orleans, Nashville, Huntsville and Vicksburg, MS, RNGD is one of the fastest-growing businesses in the Southeast U.S.