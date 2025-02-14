RNGD Unveils $25 Million, 14-Acre Headquarters Campus in Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In a significant boost to the Greater New Orleans construction landscape, construction and design firm RNGD, founded in New Orleans in 2013 by CEO Wesley J. Palmisano, officially opened its new headquarters in Jefferson Parish. The state-of-the-art facility in Metairie consolidates the company’s corporate headquarters, manufacturing operations, and training center, marking a major milestone in RNGD’s business and logistics strategy.

Originally announced in June 2024, the $25 million project underscores RNGD’s remarkable growth in just over a decade, becoming one of the fastest-growing businesses in the Southeast U.S. and now a leader in both construction and design. In 2023, the company achieved $264 million in revenue, earning its place on the Engineering News Record Top 400 Nationwide Contractors list. RNGD currently employees 265 people based in the Greater New Orleans region with plans to expand its regional footprint.

The newly unveiled campus, which serves as RNGD’s headquarters, spans 14 acres and includes 150,000 square feet of built space including a 30,000 square foot office building, a tooling facility spanning ten thousand square feet, and a mechanics shop covering five thousand square feet.

- Sponsors -

Built in a record 192 days, the campus showcases RNGD’s efficient in-house work. Their team installed 113 wall panels covering 17,000 square feet at 20 panels a day, saving about four weeks. This fast turnaround time highlights the RNGD’s construction and planning skills as well as their commitment to innovative ways of achieving results. New Orleans-based EskewDumezRipple managed the project’s design ensuring it is both attractive and functional.

“This development enables cross-functional collaboration among RNGD teams, accelerating our mission to innovate and move the construction industry forward,” stated RNGD Founder and CEO Wesley J. Palmisano

The new campus is designed for cross-functional collaboration among RNGD’s diverse teams. At its core is the Renegade Academy, the company’s award-winning professional development program, which operates in the onsite training center for upskilling both internal staff and the local construction workforce.

The campus combines construction, manufacturing, and training areas in one place, reflecting RNGD’s focus on practical and efficient building methods and integrated work environments.

RNGD’s decision to centralize its operations in Jefferson Parish reflects RNGD’s commitment to the local economy. With additional offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and Alabama, RNGD has positioned itself as a formidable regional player with growing influence throughout the Southeast region of the country.