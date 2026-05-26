Riverboat Cruises to Spotlight Sail 250

NEW ORLEANS – As New Orleans prepares to serve as the inaugural U.S. host city for Sail 250, part of the nationwide America 250 commemoration, the New Orleans Steamboat Company is offering a series of cruises and onboard events tied to the celebration, expected to draw visitors and maritime attention to the city.

Sail 250 events will take place May 27 through June 1, bringing an international fleet of tall ships and naval vessels to the Mississippi River waterfront, with vessels expected to dock from the Crescent City Connection to Poland Avenue Wharf.

The riverboat cruise lineup begins May 26 with an annual memorial ceremony led by a group of 15 Louisiana veterans organized by Jerry Dupre, held aboard the Steamboat Natchez. The private event honors fallen service members through a wreath-laying tradition on the Mississippi River.

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A patriotic calliope concert opens the ceremony as veterans prepare a dozen wreaths for placement in the river during the cruise. The Steamboat Stompers provide a live jazz soundtrack, performing arrangements of patriotic songs throughout the tribute.

This year’s ceremony coincides with broader national commemorations, including the lead-up to the country’s 250th anniversary and the arrival of Sail 250 vessels.

Sail 250 Arrives in New Orleans

On May 28, the New Orleans Steamboat Company will host a private cruise welcoming visiting sailors as part of Sail 250, a multi-port maritime celebration marking the nation’s semiquincentennial. The event will bring together vessels from around the world, with New Orleans serving as the first of five host ports.

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Organizers have described Sail 250 as one of the largest international tall ship gatherings on the Mississippi River, with vessels docked along the downtown riverfront from the Bywater to the Crescent City Connection.

Tourism and Riverfront Activity

From May 28 through May 31, the New Orleans Steamboat Company will operate public cruises aboard both the Steamboat Natchez and the Riverboat CITY of NEW ORLEANS, offering passengers views of all 12 Sail 250 vessels in port.

The Natchez will run three daily two-hour jazz cruises with captain’s narration, including a Saturday evening dinner cruise timed to coincide with a Sail 250 fireworks display. The Riverboat CITY of NEW ORLEANS will offer three daily 75-minute sightseeing cruises, with adjusted routes designed to showcase participating vessels, pending river traffic conditions.

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Local tourism and port officials say Sail 250 is expected to drive increased visitation and hospitality activity while showcasing New Orleans’ maritime industry and riverfront culture to an international audience.