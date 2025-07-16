Riverboat “CITY of NEW ORLEANS” Christened

NEW ORLEANS – After years of twists and turns, the New Orleans Steamboat Company has officially christened the Riverboat “CITY of NEW ORLEANS,” marking a new chapter for a vessel that carried on a beloved New Orleans tradition during the pandemic.

The riverboat was purchased and towed to New Orleans in 2017, accompanied by Matt Dow, the company’s Director of Marine Operations. Once in New Orleans, the vessel underwent a dramatic transformation before ever welcoming passengers. Crews stripped the riverboat down to the hull and installed new engines, modern systems, and elegant Victorian-inspired interiors.

Although fully certified and operational since late 2020, the CITY OF NEW ORLEANS was never formally christened at that time because COVID-19 restrictions limited public gatherings and ceremonies. Instead, the vessel quietly assumed the daily service of the Steamboat NATCHEZ, which underwent an $11.4 million renovation.

- Sponsors -

“It was a unique period for us,” said Matt Dow, Director of Marine Operations for the New Orleans Steamboat Company and a third-generation steamboater. “We were proud to welcome this beautiful new boat into service but weren’t able to give her the introduction she deserved.”

Even while operating in place of the NATCHEZ, the CITY OF NEW ORLEANS required fine-tuning to optimize performance. During those three years, crews discovered additional mechanical tweaks were needed to improve the CITY’s power and performance. When the NATCHEZ returned to duty in late 2023, the CITY OF NEW ORLEANS headed to the shipyard for further upgrades.

On July 12, the New Orleans Steamboat Company finally held the riverboat’s formal christening at the Bienville Street Wharf, followed by a one-hour cruise reception. The ceremony honored not only the vessel’s service but deep maritime traditions surrounding christenings, blessings, and good fortune.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

“Although the boats are blessed every year, it was very important to begin the CITY’s new chapter with a proper renaming and a proper christening,” Dow said. “There are many superstitious maritime traditions honored in these official acts. Even the Coast Guard will not christen a boat on a Thursday or Friday and on various other dates due to mythological and Biblical reasons.”

Edna James, a beloved member of the Steamboat Company family, was chosen as Godmother of the riverboat and had the honor of breaking the bottle of bubbly on the bow. Having spent over 40 years as a matriarch of the Food and Beverage department before retiring, her love and devotion to the boats and the Dow family made her an easy choice for the role.

In fact, the riverboat hosted another ceremony—a wedding—just hours after the christening.

- Sponsors -

The christening also highlighted how closely the CITY OF NEW ORLEANS is tied to its iconic sister ship, the Steamboat NATCHEZ—a connection that’s been growing since the pandemic years.

“CITY of NEW ORLEANS” & “NATCHEZ” Riverboats

The milestone comes as the CITY OF NEW ORLEANS builds its identity alongside the iconic Steamboat NATCHEZ, new options for dining cruises, sightseeing, private charters, and events.

The vessel features multiple dining decks, open-air viewing spaces, live music stages, and modern event facilities.

In April, the Steamboat NATCHEZ celebrated its 50th birthday, while the steam engine turned 100. Since the maiden voyage in 1975, the NATCHEZ has hosted millions of visitors, preserved maritime traditions, and served as a floating classroom for history, music, and engineering.

A Family Business

Matt Dow’s late father and grandfather, Bill and Wilbur Dow, founded the New Orleans Steamboat Company after rebuilding the Toulouse Street Wharf in 1974 and christening the NATCHEZ one year later.

Continuing that tradition of family legacy and generational expertise, the Captain of the Riverboat CITY of NEW ORLEANS is Skyler Nicoulin, nephew of Steven M. Nicoulin and grandson of Steven P. Nicoulin, current and former Master Captains of the Steamboat NATCHEZ.

Reflecting on the importance of preserving such riverboat traditions, Dow said, “We were saddened to hear that this week Disney closed the Rivers of America in Magic Kingdom, including the Liberty Belle steamboat and Tom Sawyer Island. In New Orleans the magic of our river heritage is very much alive and is a cornerstone of the city’s tourism and cultural identity.”

Riverboat CITY of NEW ORLEANS Description

The Riverboat CITY of NEW ORLEANS is a modern paddlewheel-style vessel originally built in 1991 at the Leevac Shipyard in Jennings, Louisiana, for the Casino Rock Island in Illinois. Once the casino was allowed to build land operations, the boat was moved and left floating in disrepair until she was acquired by the New Orleans Steamboat Company and brought back to Louisiana.

The vessel measures approximately 190 feet in length and can accommodate roughly 1,000 passengers, though capacity varies depending on the type of cruise. Designed for entertainment, the CITY OF NEW ORLEANS features four decks, including a rooftop viewing deck with a fourth bar and a calliope. The boat blends old-world craftsmanship and elegant Victorian styling with modern amenities such as a large galley kitchen, smaller catering kitchens, state-of-the-art A/V systems, and an elevator.

With the christening complete and upgrades finished, the CITY OF NEW ORLEANS is ready to welcome passengers and further boost New Orleans’ vibrant riverfront tourism scene.

“She is another shining jewel in the tiara that is the New Orleans Waterfront, and a beautiful running mate to the incredible Steamboat NATCHEZ, ” said Dow.