River Parishes Tourist Commission Names New Head. Photo provided by the River Parishes Convention, Visitors and Tourist Commission.

LAPLACE, La. — The River Parishes Convention, Visitors and Tourist Commission has appointed Craig Howat as its new Executive Director. Howat brings experience in both academia and tourism, stepping into the role with a 31-year career in community engagement, destination promotion and tourism development. The commission described Howat as having a people-first leadership style.

Throughout his career, Howat has worked on partnerships, programs and community-focused initiatives. His background includes serving as a Gameday Coordinator with the New Orleans Saints football team, directing the Hotel, Restaurant, and Tourism education team for St. Charles Parish Public Schools, and co-directing Swamp School for St. Charles Parish Parks & Recreation. According to the commission, Howat’s work has included efforts to promote the assets and story of the River Parishes region.

Howat’s experience in education has included work involving strategic planning and communication. He also has led international exchange experiences for students to destinations including Quebec City and Alberta, Canada.

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His appointment comes as the region aligns with the Louisiana Office of Tourism’s statewide “Year of the Outdoors” campaign. The commission said Howat will draw on his background in eco-tourism, sports management and international educational travel to highlight the area’s waterways, historic sites and outdoor attractions across Louisiana’s River Parishes.

“Craig’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for our region. His unique blend of hands-on tourism experience and educator’s eye for storytelling is exactly what we need as we lean into the ‘Year of the Outdoors’ campaign. We look forward to seeing how he builds on the momentum we’ve established and deepens the connections between our communities and the travelers who discover them,” said Garrett Monti, Chairman of the River Parishes Convention, Visitors and Tourist Commission.

“Louisiana’s River Parishes possess an extraordinary blend of culture, natural beauty, and the genuine hospitality of our locals,” said Howat. “From the mighty Mississippi to our bayous and swamp tours to our vibrant cultural heritage, I look forward to connecting global travelers and local communities to everything that makes our region so special.”

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About the River Parishes Tourist Commission

The River Parishes Tourist Commission is the official destination management organization dedicated to driving economic growth and cultural preservation across St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and St. James Parishes.