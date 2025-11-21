River Parishes Tourist Commission Announces Officers

LaPLACE, La. (press release) – River Parishes Tourist Commission (RPTC) has announced the results of its recent officer elections, underscoring the Commission’s continued commitment to promoting tourism, culture, and economic growth throughout Louisiana’s River Parishes.

RPTC Elected Officers

The following have been elected to serve as River Parishes Tourist Commission officers for the upcoming term.

Garrett Monti, Chairman – St. Charles Parish

Camella Landry, Vice Chairwoman – St. James Parish

Noble Benoit, Secretary/Treasurer – St. Charles Parish

“These officers exemplify the leadership and passion that make our region such a remarkable destination,” said Denise Burrell, Executive Director of River Parishes Tourist Commission. “Their dedication to collaboration across parishes will continue to advance our mission of showcasing the rich history, culture, and natural beauty that define Louisiana’s River Parishes.”

RPTC Commissioners

In addition to the newly elected officers, RPTC also recognizes the full roster of commissioners who will continue to guide its strategic initiatives:

Bonnie Dinvaut – St. John the Baptist Parish

Terrence Jones – St. James Parish

Elizabeth Joseph – St. John the Baptist Parish

Bradley Poche – St. James Parish

Tracy Smith – St. Charles Parish

Kelly Lee Tomeny – St. John the Baptist Parish

“I look forward to working with our team and partners to expand visitation and highlight all that Louisiana’s River Parishes have to offer,” said Garrett Monti, Chairman of the River Parishes Tourist Committee.

Together, the officers and commissioners represent the diverse communities of St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and St. James Parishes. Their collective vision and leadership will continue to strengthen RPTC’s efforts to attract visitors, support local businesses, and celebrate the unique stories that make this area a cornerstone of Louisiana tourism.

“Louisiana’s River Parishes offer an experience unlike any other, from our historic landmarks and thrilling attractions to our vibrant festivals,” added Burrell. “With this outstanding team in place, we’re well-positioned to build on our momentum, welcome more visitors, and continue sharing the authentic stories that make our region special.”

For more information about Louisiana’s River Parishes and its initiatives, please visit www.lariverparishes.com.

About Louisiana River Parishes Tourism Commission

Louisiana River Parishes Tourist Commission is the official destination marketing organization for Louisiana’s River Parishes and is the driving force behind tourism to the area. A political subdivision of the State of Louisiana organization representing St. Charles, St. James and St. John the Baptist Parishes, the commission offers assistance to visitors, advocacy to its stakeholders, and helps stimulate the region’s economic growth by promoting Louisiana’s River Parishes as a premier travel destination.

For more information, news and updates on Louisiana’s River Parishes, visit www.lariverparishes.com.