Lauren Brizendine. Photo provided by the Louisiana River Parishes Tourist Commission.

LAPLACE, La. — The River Parishes Tourist Commission has named Lauren Brizendine as its new marketing manager, effective Nov. 30, 2026. Brizendine brings more than 25 years of experience in marketing, brand development, creative direction and strategic communications, along with a strong background in community engagement and storytelling.

Brizendine joins the River Parishes Tourist Commission following her tenure with the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, where she managed marketing, public relations and communications initiatives supporting more than 600 member businesses. Her professional background also includes serving as design director for Dickies Workwear, where she led creative teams and managed a multimillion-dollar apparel product portfolio.

Beyond her professional career, Brizendine has been actively involved in community leadership, nonprofit initiatives and the arts. She is a graduate of Leadership Terrebonne, a former chair of the Women’s Business Alliance, creative marketing director for Le Petit Théâtre de Terrebonne and founder of Fleur de Laughs, a nonprofit organization supporting community needs through charitable entertainment.

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“Lauren brings a combination of marketing expertise, creative vision and a genuine appreciation for South Louisiana’s culture and communities,” said Craig Howat, executive director of the River Parishes Tourist Commission. “Her experience in brand development, strategic communications and community partnerships will help us continue to elevate the stories and experiences that make our region unique.”

A South Louisiana native with family roots in Vacherie, Brizendine has a personal connection to the River Parishes through her father’s family, the Gravois family of St. James Parish. The Commission said that connection brings an added appreciation for the region’s heritage, traditions and communities as she steps into her new role.

“South Louisiana has always been home, and I’ve spent much of my career connecting people, businesses and communities through creative storytelling,” said Brizendine. “I’m excited to bring that experience to the River Parishes and help showcase the people, traditions and stories that make this region so special.”

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About the River Parishes Tourist Commission

The River Parishes Tourist Commission is the official destination marketing organization for St. Charles, St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes. Based in LaPlace, the commission is a political subdivision of the state that promotes tourism and economic development through the region’s cultural attractions, historic sites, cuisine and outdoor recreation.

The organization earned accreditation through Destinations International’s Destination Marketing Accreditation Program in October 2025, recognizing its compliance with industry standards for governance, financial management, communications and destination development.

The commission is led by Craig Howat, who was appointed executive director in August 2026, bringing more than 30 years of experience in education, tourism and community engagement.