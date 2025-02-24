River District Celebrates First Vertical Project

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The River District Neighborhood Investors (RDNI) announced partners Cypress Equities and Lauricella Land Company were commended on the groundbreaking of the first new Class-A office tower to be constructed in New Orleans since 1989. The building is slated to be the future home to Shell’s Gulf of America headquarters.

The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Authority (the Authority) selected RDNI to develop the property in 2018 and serves as the landlord. The groundbreaking, which was announced earlier this month, marks the first vertical to begin construction at the River District.

Located at 1600 Convention Center Boulevard, the new headquarters will be a central landmark of the new 39-acre mixed-use neighborhood adjacent to the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. RDNI is joined by Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, New Orleans City Councilmember Lesli Harris, the Authority and partners across the state in celebrating the continued progress, transforming one of New Orleans’ last pieces of vacant riverfront land into a hub of commerce, trade and culture.

“I was very excited and pleased to hear about the groundbreaking of the new Shell headquarters building at the River District Neighborhood-New Orleans Convention Center,” said Governor of Louisiana Jeff Landry. “This building represents the type of Louisiana investment and growth potential that we have been advocating for since my election. Congratulations to all parties on this important milestone.”

Colette Hirstius, Sr. Vice President for Gulf of America Operations at Shell said, “It is exciting to see work underway to lay the foundation of our future in the Gulf of America. This new development underscores Shell’s commitment to Louisiana’s importance as the center of innovation and energy security for generations to come.”

Anchored by key commercial tenants like Shell, the River District is expected to generate $43 million of net new annual tax revenues and more than $1 billion in economic activity. The new neighborhood will feature a mixed-use environment, including offices and residential areas with affordable and workforce housing complemented with entertainment venues, cultural centers, retail, dining and public green space.

“I’m proud to have worked alongside our partners to make this project a reality,” said Councilmember Lesli Harris. “Breaking ground on the first vertical development at the River District is a major milestone for New Orleans. This project will create jobs, boost our economy and transform this area in meaningful ways. I look forward to seeing the continued progress and the benefits it will bring to our community.”

Since the River District development launched construction work in 2023, it has made significant progress on extensive infrastructure improvements and installed a district-wide stormwater management system, one of the largest in the state. Looking ahead, RDNI plans to include a large, centrally located park, a resilient power grid, next-generation digital infrastructure and green spaces.

“This is a great day for the City of New Orleans and one that the Authority is excited to see come to fruition,” said Russ Allen, Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority President. “The presence of a major company like Shell is a tangible sign for what the Authority envisioned for the River District. It will attract further investment, creating high-quality jobs that will drive lasting economic prosperity for New Orleans and the state of Louisiana.”

“We echo the Governor’s comments and welcome Shell as our anchor tenant at the River District,” said Louis Lauricella, Managing Partner of Lauricella Land Company and Co-Managing Member of the River District consortium. “We thank Governor Landry and his administration for their encouragement and support. Their commitment to New Orleans and the River District should serve as a benchmark for other corporations considering expansion and growth in the Crescent City.”

About River District Neighborhood Investors LLC (RDNI)

River District Neighborhood Investors is a diverse group of partners with deep local roots, all accomplished mixed-use and residential developers with local, regional and national experience, unparalleled reputations and strong financial results. The team was selected by the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority to develop a mixed-use community with best-in-class sidewalks, bike paths and green spaces. The River District will revitalize this 39-acre tract of vacant land along the riverfront as an energetic hub of commerce, trade, culture, history and community.