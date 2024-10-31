River District Bids Now Open for Parcel 2A

NEW ORLEANS – Broadmoor is inviting bids for work on the River District Parcel 2A (RDNI P2A) Office Building, located at 1600 Convention Center Blvd. now through Nov. 15.

The scopes of work available for this project encompass a range of services, including site concrete, masonry, structural steel, miscellaneous metals, rough carpentry, finish carpentry, millwork, roofing, insulation, metal wall panels, waterproofing, doors, frames and hardware, overhead doors, gypsum board assemblies, cold-formed metal framing, flooring, painting, signage, toilet accessories, fire protection specialties, appliances, loading dock equipment, window treatments, earthwork, planting and irrigation, site furnishings and utilities.

For reference, this opportunity is supported by various programs, including the State of Louisiana’s Unified Certification Program (LAUCP), the Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (SLDBE), Louisiana Economic Development’s Small Business Enterprises (SBE), and Louisiana’s Hudson Initiative for Small Entrepreneurship.

Subcontractors and trade partners interested in participating should contact Broadmoor via email at RDNI@Broadmoorllc.com to obtain a prequalification form. If you have previously submitted a prequalification form for earlier projects, there is no need to complete it again; however, representatives recommend reaching out to confirm your inclusion on the bid list.

Nicole Webre, founder of Weber Consulting and a River District investor and partner of the River District, highlighted the progress anticipated over the next few months.

“In the coming months, we are focused on laying the groundwork for long-term success at the River District,” said Webre in a post on her LinkedIn. “This includes advancing infrastructure improvements and enhancing the area’s connectivity with the rest of New Orleans. We’re excited to see the continuation of environmental remediation and site preparation, which will set the stage for the future multi-use development. This period will also involve collaborating closely with community stakeholders to ensure that the project reflects the needs and values of the people who live and work here. We are committed to maintaining transparency and fostering partnerships that lead to vibrant urban growth, while honoring the rich history of our city. It’s an exciting time, and I look forward to sharing updates as we hit these key milestones.”

Webre also shared her personal vision of “A Neighborhood For All,” which centers on creating an inclusive community where everyone, regardless of background or socioeconomic status, feels they belong. With over a decade of experience in affordable housing development, she believes in thoughtful urban planning that ensures access to diverse housing options and amenities. This vision aims to celebrate the city’s history while making space for future growth and opportunities.

The River District aims to create new construction jobs and new, permanent jobs in Louisiana, thanks to the $1B+ in annual economic activity expected from the development. Moreover, RDNI has committed that participation by SEB/DEB businesses will comprise 30% of the project. The River District has already invested over $2.5 million in small and emerging disadvantaged businesses since work began.