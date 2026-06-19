Workspaces

River Chase II Reflects Changing Northshore Workplace Trends

June 19, 2026   |By
River Chase II Reflects Changing Northshore Workplace Trends
River Chase II Reflects Changing Northshore Workplace Trends - a look inside. Photo by Michael Mantese provided by EskewDumezRipple.

COVINGTON, La. – As St. Tammany Parish continues to attract new investment and business activity, River Chase II offers an example of how office developers are rethinking workplace design to emphasize flexibility, collaboration and shared amenities. The 49,720-square-foot office building, completed in 2025, was designed by EskewDumezRipple and developed by Stirling Properties in partnership with

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