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COVINGTON, La. – As St. Tammany Parish continues to attract new investment and business activity, River Chase II offers an example of how office developers are rethinking workplace design to emphasize flexibility, collaboration and shared amenities. The 49,720-square-foot office building, completed in 2025, was designed by EskewDumezRipple and developed by Stirling Properties in partnership with

COVINGTON, La. – As St. Tammany Parish continues to attract new investment and business activity, River Chase II offers an example of how office developers are rethinking workplace design to emphasize flexibility, collaboration and shared amenities.

The 49,720-square-foot office building, completed in 2025, was designed by EskewDumezRipple and developed by Stirling Properties in partnership with Kent Design Build. The project brings two tenants under one roof while incorporating common gathering spaces and amenities intended to encourage collaboration and reduce duplication within individual office suites.

River Chase II Reflects Changing Northshore Workplace Trends. Photo by Michael Mantese provided by EskewDumezRipple.

River Chase II was designed as part of the broader River Chase office campus, which includes additional land planned for future development, with the building intended to help inform the design of subsequent phases.

Growth Continues on the Northshore

The project comes as St. Tammany Parish continues to experience business growth. According to the St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation, the parish entered 2026 with its highest labor force level ever recorded in November 2025 and saw 900 new business incorporations last year, averaging about 60 new filings per week.

Several major investments have already been announced in the parish this year, including Ampirical's $46.4 million headquarters expansion, a $110 million investment by Associated Wholesale Grocers in its Pearl River facility and Textron Systems' $5.8 million multi-site expansion.

The announcements follow earlier EDC reports identifying 23 active economic development projects in St. Tammany Parish, demonstrating continued demand for commercial space on the Northshore.

River Chase II Reflects Changing Northshore Workplace Trends. Photo by Michael Mantese provided by EskewDumezRipple.

Against that backdrop, River Chase II was designed around shared amenities and gathering spaces intended to foster connection among commercial tenants and attract future ones.

River Chase II - Designed Around Shared Space

The building is organized around a shared central core that includes a main lobby, boardrooms, a staircase and access to an outdoor terrace. Clerestory windows bring daylight into the building's interior, while circulation areas connect tenant spaces to common gathering areas. According to EskewDumezRipple, the project was conceived as a way to create a greater sense of connection and identity within a suburban office setting.

River Chase II Reflects Changing Northshore Workplace Trends. Photo by Michael Mantese provided by EskewDumezRipple.

Stirling Properties occupies the first floor, where the office was designed to balance a distinct corporate identity with opportunities for collaboration. Shared gathering areas, including a kitchen and community space, support informal meetings and employee interaction, while a large conference room accommodates team-wide meetings, presentations and collaborative work sessions.

Kent Design Build occupies the second floor, where the workplace extends the building's emphasis on openness and connectivity. The office combines collaborative spaces with private work areas and includes a materials library that serves both as a client-facing resource and a tool for the firm's design team. The office also includes a shared kitchen and lounge areas that complement its mix of collaborative and private workspaces.

River Chase II Reflects Changing Northshore Workplace Trends. Photo by Michael Mantese provided by EskewDumezRipple.

While each tenant maintains a distinct workplace identity, River Chase II includes shared amenities intended to serve the building as a whole. The outdoor terrace and adjacent meeting spaces provide areas for informal gatherings and collaboration while reducing the need for duplicated amenities within individual tenant suites.

River Chase II Reflects Changing Northshore Workplace Trends. Photo by Michael Mantese provided by EskewDumezRipple.

EskewDumezRipple, a New Orleans-based architecture and interior design firm founded in 1989 and recognized for commercial, civic, educational and cultural projects across the Gulf South, served as architect and interior designer for River Chase II. Other project team members included Morphy Makofsky, Inc., Duplantis Design Group, Scott C. Woods and Associates, Parish Engineering and Kent Design Build.