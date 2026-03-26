NEW ORLEANS (press release) – River Birch, LLC has announced the appointment of Billy Gibbens as President and General Counsel. Gibbens will guide the overall strategic direction and operations for River Birch LLC including the operations for the company’s Subtitle D landfill, renewable energy gas plant, injection wells and garbage collection fleet.

A New Orleanian and Jesuit High School alumnus, Gibbens went on to graduate from the University of Virginia, where he earned both his bachelor’s and law degrees. Gibbens’ experience leading complex matters and guiding organizational strategy positions him to transition seamlessly into his role as President of River Birch.

“Bringing in a leader of Billy’s caliber, experience and deep understanding of our organization marks an important moment for River Birch,” said Fred Heebe, Chairman of the Board at River Birch. “This role requires proven leadership, strategic vision and the ability to navigate a complex and evolving industry. We are confident that he will drive innovation, strengthen operations and position River Birch for continued growth in the years ahead.”

- Sponsors -

Gibbens is an accomplished lawyer who brings more than two decades of experience to the role and has already begun advancing key operational priorities and long-term strategic initiatives across River Birch. He began his career in 2000 as a judicial law clerk for Judge Edith Brown Clement of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. He later served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana before becoming Partner at Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin, L.L.C., a commercial litigation boutique firm. In that role, Gibbens led a team of attorneys, managed key client relationships and contributed to the firm’s strategic and financial direction.

As one of the largest renewable energy and waste service providers corporations in Louisiana, River Birch is locally owned and serves residents in Jefferson Parish, St. Charles Parish, Lafourche Parish and the City of Gretna. River Birch owns and operates the largest landfill in the state of Louisiana, which also converts landfill gas into commercial-grade natural gas, transforming waste into a reliable, in-state energy resource.

With Gibbens leading the Subtitle D landfill, River Birch will continue advancing efforts to convert waste into usable, reliable energy. These operations strengthen Louisiana’s energy supply, support job creation and contribute to sustained economic activity. With transformative projects already underway, including the GNO landfill, strategic direction is essential to maintaining River Birch’s competitiveness and success.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

“I am honored to step into the role of President and General Counsel for River Birch, LLC and lead this organization that is so intertwined with the local community and economic success of the state,” said Gibbens. “I am grateful to have learned so much about this organization from Fred Heebe, and his guidance has positioned us well for continued progress. I look forward to continuing excellent service to our residents and working with the team to build on our success and expand our contributions to the state.”

Gibbens has built a reputation for strategic thinking and operational excellence in his previous law practice. He is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, a member of the Jefferson Parish Ethics Compliance Commission and a member of the Lawyer’s Disciplinary Committee for the Eastern District of Louisiana. He has also served as the Criminal Justice Act Panel Representative for the Eastern District of Louisiana, an adjunct faculty member at Tulane University Law School, a board member of the New Orleans Chapter of the Federal Bar Association and chair of the New Orleans Bar Association’s Criminal Law Committee. His ties to New Orleans’ culture and community, along with various civic organizations, highlight his commitment to driving growth at River Birch and for Louisiana.

Looking ahead, River Birch continues to expand through the GNO landfill and other projects. River Birch is securing permits to move forward with more modern operations, benefiting residents and increasing in-state energy production.