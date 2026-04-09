Rising to New Heights

After not only making it through, but thriving during, a major moment like the Super Bowl, the Port of South Louisiana Airport is carrying those lessons forward to new heights. The airport is expanding not just its physical footprint, but its approach to service, rolling out the red carpet as it prepares to welcome increased activity and long-term growth.

More than a year and a half into his role as Airport Director, Chanse Watson is leading an ambitious expansion that will reshape the region’s gateway for private and general aviation.

“Right now, the airport is in a significant yet exciting growth stage,” Watson said. “We’re currently constructing the largest hangar on the field to date – an 8,400-square-foot hangar while wrapping up a design for a new terminal building and apron that will increase our capacity and bring an enhanced level of services and amenities to our customers. We also have future plans for obstruction (tree) removal and runway extension, among other projects.”

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The airport’s growth follows a rise in recognition earlier in 2025 during the Super Bowl, which brought an unprecedented peak in operations. For Watson, the event served as both a test and a turning point.

“That really put us on the map,” he said. “It allowed us to be recognized as a potential destination or an alternative airport option located between New Orleans and Baton Rouge and as a convenient option outside of the busy airspace.”

Successfully navigating the surge in traffic and operational demands during the Super Bowl set the stage for what comes next. The experience reinforced the airport’s ability to manage growth while maintaining efficiency, safety, and service—critical as the airport prepares for a major transition.

While the Super Bowl marked a milestone, Watson and his team are focused on a long-term trajectory. The airport is currently finalizing the designs for a new terminal, part of an approximately $7.5 million investment with funding requested with the Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Transportation and Development, and committed funds by the Port of South Louisiana Board of Commissioners. Once complete, the terminal, along with the new hangar, will significantly enhance the airport’s service offerings and operational capacity.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2028, with the goal of providing a more seamless, full service experience.

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“The new terminal is really going to be a game changer,” Watson said. “Not just for the airport, but for the port and the region. It’s about the level of service and amenities we’re able to provide.”

Despite the changes to come, Watson emphasized that customer service remains at the core of the airport’s mission. As facilities expand and operations evolve, accessibility, communication, and stakeholder involvement remain top priorities.

“Exceptional customer service is what is expected of us and what we strive to provide each and every day,” Watson said. “It’s primary to anything that we do, with safety being the number one priority.”

That commitment extends to the airport’s existing base of general aviation customers, who Watson says will remain central as new services are introduced.

“Stakeholder involvement is very critical,” he added. “We have a very good foundation of general aviation customers here. As we improve services and add new amenities, we’re always going to remember where we came from.

I want to make sure that we’re all growing together.”

Watson also credits much of the airport’s success to the team behind the scenes, whose work ensures operations run safely and smoothly every day.

“The most valuable asset that we have is our team,” he said. “Anything we do is going to be successful because of them.”

From working weekends to responding after hours, Watson noted that staff are constantly monitoring runways and taxiways, prioritizing safety at every step. “Everything we do is centered through the lens of safety,” he said.

As the airport continues along its growth path, Watson says the focus now is on careful planning and making sure the airport delivers on what it promises.

“We are on a growth trend,” he said. “The next step is fine-tuning that path and making sure we meet or exceed the expectations of the flying public. It’s really exciting times, and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”