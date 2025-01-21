Riding Bikes in New Orleans Presents Opportunities and Challenges

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

NEW ORLEANS - Snow, sleet and freezing temperatures are perfect ingredients for dreaming about cycling in the warmer months. New Orleans has made notable progress in its efforts to improve cycling infrastructure and connectivity but there is still more work to be done. The city has invested in cycling infrastructure, adding over 100 miles of bikeways in the last decade, including some protected bike lanes, shared-use paths, and bike-friendly streets, but there is more work to be done.

New Orleans has several advantages when it comes to getting around by bike. Tourism and a culture of laid-back adventure lend themselves well to cycling as a fun way to explore the city. The City’s compact neighborhoods and flat terrain are good for cycling as a means of transportation to schools, shops, and work, but road conditions, extreme heat, storms, and flooding can be disincentives.

Infrastructure Expansion and Upgrades

The Mayor's Office of Resilience & Sustainability has issued a New Orleans Mobility Plan which outlines some positive and ambitious goals, including creating a more connected and accessible bike network by 2030. Proposed projects include linking underserved neighborhoods to the downtown core through bike-friendly corridors and adding more bike racks near public transit stops.

Under its “Moving New Orleans Bikes” program, which recognizes bicycling as a crucial transportation option that benefits the entire community, numerous cycling initiatives have already been implemented. The city-wide bike planning effort began in 2019 for a connected, protected, and low-stress bikeway network and construction commenced in late 2020 and has continued to expand as more bike corridors are added.

The city plans to expand the Lafitte Greenway, the popular pathway stretching from the French Quarter to Mid-City, for example. The Lafitte Greenway Partnership is the community-driven non-profit organization that works in partnership with the city and the community. Last year they announced a three-year plan to extend the greenway to Canal Boulevard with construction expected to be completed by Dec. 2026.

Blue Bikes

Blue Bikes is a bikeshare program first launched in 2017 with a fleet of pedal-assist e-bikes but when Hurricane Francine hit in Sept. last year, over 80 bikes were rendered out-of-service according to Blue Krewe, the nonprofit group that manages Blue Bikes. The program aims to recuperate the bikes and add more docking stations in neighborhoods like Algiers and Gentilly.

Bike Easy

Community organizations like Bike Easy play a pivotal role in promoting cycling in New Orleans. The nonprofit offers workshops on bike maintenance and safety, as well as advocacy campaigns to increase awareness among motorists, cyclists, and school kids.

“We imagine a future where people of all ages and abilities can bike, walk, and take transit safely, whoever they are and wherever they live,” stated Bike Easy.

A Comparison with Other Cities

According to the League of American Bicyclists’ 2022 ranking, New Orleans scores moderately well compared to other U.S. cities like Portland, Oregon, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, which have long been recognized as national leaders in cycling infrastructure.

Portland boasts an extensive network of over 400 miles of bikeways, with 96 miles of protected lanes. Minneapolis has similarly invested in year-round cycling facilities, including heated bike paths to accommodate cold winters.

In contrast, New Orleans still faces gaps in its network, particularly in connecting underserved neighborhoods and ensuring equitable access to safe cycling options. Additionally, challenges such as inconsistent maintenance hinder the broader adoption of biking as a viable transportation option.

European cities provide a global benchmark for cycling infrastructure. Amsterdam and Copenhagen feature extensive networks of protected bike lanes, bike-sharing systems, and seamless integration with public transit. In Amsterdam, bicycles account for nearly 40% of all trips, thanks to decades of pro-cycling policies and investments. Copenhagen, meanwhile, has invested over $200 million in "superhighways" for cyclists, reducing commuting times and encouraging more people to bike.

New Orleans has opportunities to draw inspiration from these cities. For instance, implementing traffic-calming measures, expanding car-free zones, and better integrating cycling with public transit could significantly improve the city's cycling culture. Policies that prioritize safety, such as dedicated cycling signals at traffic intersections, could address some concerns that deter residents from biking.

The Road Ahead

Investing in cycling infrastructure has far-reaching benefits. It reduces traffic congestion, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, promotes public health, and enhances community connectivity. A report from the League of American Bicyclists found that every $1 million spent on biking infrastructure creates 11.4 jobs which is more than road-only projects.

As New Orleans continues to develop its cycling network, it’s clear that collaboration between city officials, community organizations, and residents is essential. Learning from domestic and international examples can guide the city toward creating an improved cycling network.

Despite progress, significant challenges remain. Cyclist safety is a major concern. According to data from the Louisiana Department of Transportation, New Orleans consistently ranks among the most dangerous U.S. cities for cyclists. In 2024, there were 15 cycling-related fatalities, highlighting the urgent need for safer infrastructure and stricter enforcement of traffic laws.

Poorly maintained roads exacerbate safety issues. Potholes and uneven surfaces make cycling hazardous. Cyclists have also raised concerns about drivers failing to respect bike lanes, often using them for parking or as passing lanes.