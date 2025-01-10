Rico Alvendia Appointed to LSU Board of Supervisors

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Roderick “Rico” Alvendia has been appointed to serve on the Board of Supervisors of Louisiana State University and Agricultural and Mechanical College by Governor Jeff Landry. Alvendia will represent the 2nd Congressional District, which includes New Orleans.

“I’m humbled and honored to be the newest member of the LSU Board of Supervisors,” said Alvendia. “I am thankful to Governor Landry for his trust and confidence in me to help maintain the highest levels of excellence at Louisiana’s flagship university. I am also proud to represent US Congressman Troy Carter’s 2nd Congressional District. I will draw on my 25 years of military service, 26 years as a business owner, and 17 years as a father to promote the great academic traditions of LSU!”

Alvendia is an Iraq War veteran, an accomplished Louisiana Attorney, and was appointed by President Biden to serve on the Board of Visitors at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

He is the founding partner of the Alvendia, Kelly & Demarest Law Firm in New Orleans, which has successfully represented Louisiana businesses, clients and municipalities for over 20 years.

For 25 years, he served honorably as an Officer in the U.S. Army JAG Corps and deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, in 2004 with the Louisiana 256th Infantry “Tiger” Brigade. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his meritorious service during Combat Operations.

In 2013, Rico Alvendia co-founded the Legion of Mars Mardi Gras Krewe and the Mars Hero Fund alongside a group of combat veterans aiming to celebrate both past and present military members and first responders in the distinctive spirit of New Orleans. This organization is the first Carnival Krewe in New Orleans specifically focused on honoring and supporting veterans, active duty servicemembers and first responders.

Alvendia and the Legion of Mars Mardi Gras Krewe have helped thousands of first responders, military veterans and active-duty military members during times of hardship and supported their participation in the Legion of Mars parade through the Mars Hero Fund. Now, as Washington Mardi Gras King for 2025, Alvendia has named the Mars Hero Fund as the King’s Charity.

The Mars Hero Fund is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit charitable corporation that honors and supports United States veterans, active and reserve military, as well as first responders and their families. Learn more at marsherofund.org.

Rico is married to Kristin Alvendia, a devout LSU Alumni and advocate for Mental Health awareness. Above all, Rico’s greatest accomplishment is being a father to his son Noah Alvendia, who attends Jesuit High School in New Orleans.