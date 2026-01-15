Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

Liz Hefler, Greater New Orleans Regional President for Hancock Whitney – Rex Pro Bono Publico Foundation Awards $1.2M. Photo provided by Hancock Whitney Bank. NEW ORLEANS — Rex Pro Bono Publico Foundation awarded more than $1.2 million in grants to schools and education-focused organizations across Greater New Orleans on Jan. 10, marking the foundation’s 10th

Liz Hefler, Greater New Orleans Regional President for Hancock Whitney - Rex Pro Bono Publico Foundation Awards $1.2M. Photo provided by Hancock Whitney Bank.

NEW ORLEANS — Rex Pro Bono Publico Foundation awarded more than $1.2 million in grants to schools and education-focused organizations across Greater New Orleans on Jan. 10, marking the foundation’s 10th consecutive year of seven-figure giving and bringing its total local investment to more than $15 million.

The annual grants support a range of education-focused initiatives across the region and reflected the foundation’s long-standing role in strengthening public education, workforce readiness, and economic opportunity in New Orleans.

The Pro Bono Publico Foundation traces its lineage to the Rex Organization’s motto “Pro Bono Publico,” Latin for “for the public good,” a commitment to civic service that dates back to 1872 when Rex was founded to help promote New Orleans’ post–Civil War recovery and broaden community benefit. The foundation was organized in 2006 and has since become a sustained local funder of education initiatives across Greater New Orleans.

Education Investment as Workforce Strategy

Hancock Whitney, a longtime supporter of the foundation, views sustained investment in education as foundational to long-term economic health.

“At Hancock Whitney, we believe a strong economy starts with access to education for every child,” said Liz Hefler, Greater New Orleans regional president at Hancock Whitney Bank. “Education fuels everything from entrepreneurship to financial stability, and it directly affects the health of the communities we serve. Partnering with the Pro Bono Publico Foundation allows us to invest upstream — helping prepare future workers, business owners, and civic leaders before they ever walk into a bank branch or a boardroom.”

Business leaders and economic-development organizations have increasingly pointed to education investment as a long-term driver of workforce availability, particularly as employers across the region report challenges recruiting job-ready talent. Education-focused philanthropy has become one way financial institutions and major employers attempt to address those gaps earlier in the talent pipeline.

“A strong regional economy starts with people who are prepared to succeed,” Hefler said.

In New Orleans, workforce needs span both high-growth knowledge sectors and legacy industries that continue to anchor the regional economy. Employers have emphasized the importance of early exposure, credentialing pathways, and career awareness as part of long-term talent development strategies.

From Classrooms to Careers

Hefler said the foundation’s education grants played a direct role in strengthening the local talent pipeline for employers across multiple sectors.

“These grants help create a steady pipeline of students who are better prepared, better trained, and more connected to real careers,” Hefler said. “Whether it’s technology, healthcare, skilled trades, finance, or hospitality, employers benefit when students graduate with the skills, certifications, and confidence to step into the workforce ready to contribute on day one.”

“These students aren’t just graduating — they’re entering the workforce ready to perform,” Hefler said.

Workforce leaders say students who enter the labor market with basic financial literacy, digital skills, and workplace readiness often adapt more quickly to employer expectations and career progression.

In recent years, the foundation has paired annual operating grants with longer-term, strategic investments aimed at strengthening school leadership, student support services, and educational infrastructure, reflecting a shift toward addressing structural challenges that influence student outcomes and workforce readiness.

“We’re focused on closing gaps in digital literacy, financial literacy, STEM proficiency, and job-ready soft skills like communication and problem-solving,” Hefler said. “New Orleans is growing in sectors that require both technical expertise and strong interpersonal skills. These investments ensure our local talent keeps pace with that growth.”

For financial institutions and major employers, education investment is often viewed as a form of long-term economic development and risk mitigation. A stronger local workforce can support business expansion, reduce recruitment pressures, and contribute to broader economic stability across neighborhoods and industries.

“When businesses invest in education, they’re investing in their future workforce, their customer base, and the long-term vitality of the region,” Hefler said. “Strong schools lead to strong families, strong neighborhoods, and strong businesses — it’s all connected.”