Rêve Realtors Expands to the Northshore

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – Rêve Realtors, a top locally owned and operated brokerage in Louisiana, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its footprint with the opening of its Covington office and the addition of seasoned real estate professional Krista Carpenter to the team.

With over a decade of experience in the real estate industry, Krista brings a client-first approach rooted in honesty, care, and expertise. She has built a strong reputation for prioritizing service over sales, offering personalized guidance through every step of the home buying or selling journey.

“Whether it’s a first home, a cherished family property, or an investment, my priority is making sure my clients feel fully supported,” Krista says. “I made the move to Rêve, an innovative, locally based company deeply invested in our community. They truly support me as an individual agent, giving me the freedom and encouragement to connect with my clients in unique, meaningful ways to help them achieve their real estate dreams.”

Krista has successfully represented clients across a wide range of property types—from starter homes to luxury listings. Her dedication to listening, educating, and building long-term relationships sets her apart in the industry.

Outside of real estate, Krista enjoys spending time in her garden and relaxing on her porch swing—simple joys that reflect her grounded and approachable nature.

As Rêve Realtors continues to grow across the region, the Northshore office represents the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional real estate service throughout Louisiana.

About Rêve Realtors

Rêve Realtors is the #1 locally owned and operated real estate brokerage in Louisiana. With offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and now Covington, Rêve is redefining the local real estate experience through high-value service, deep community connection, and a collaborative agent culture.