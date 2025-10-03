Rêve | Realtors Announces New Managing Broker

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Rêve | Realtors has announced the appointment of Cheryl McAdam as its new Managing Broker. With 40 years of real estate experience, McAdam brings exceptional expertise, vision, and a leadership style that empowers teams to thrive.

Prior to joining Rêve, McAdam spent more than a decade leading brokerage operations at Latter & Blum, where she oversaw 36 branches across the Gulf South. Her leadership helped solidify the firm’s position as the region’s largest real estate company and contributed to its ranking as 19th nationally.

She holds both GRI (Graduate, REALTOR® Institute) and CRB (Certified Real Estate Broker Manager) designations and has been nationally recognized by RISMedia as a Newsmaker in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 for her dedication and impact in the real estate industry.

Known for her hands-on leadership style and open-door approach, McAdam has built a reputation for fostering collaboration, empowering agents and managers, and driving growth through relationships.

“I am excited to join Rêve, primarily because it is a locally owned and operated company. Being part of a team where owners are present in the oﬃce, available for collaboration with agents and leadership, is a significant advantage in the real estate industry,” said McAdam, Managing Broker at Rêve | Realtors.

“We are excited to welcome Cheryl into the Rêve family. Her depth of experience in brokerage leadership will help us elevate our company to new heights. I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish together,” said Clint LaCour, CEO and Co-Founder of Rêve | Realtors.

McAdam’s appointment reflects Rêve | Realtors’ focus on combining local expertise, relationship-driven service, and culture-focused growth as it continues to expand and provide professional services in Louisiana’s real estate market.

About Rêve | Realtors

Rêve | Realtors positions itself as the state’s leading locally owned brokerage, with offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Covington. Rêve is redefining the local real estate experience through high-value service, deep community connection, and a collaborative agent culture.