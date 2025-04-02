REV CFO Named Board Chair of Louisiana Telecommunications Association

GONZALES, La. (press release) – REV is proud to share that Peter Louviere, CFO, was recently elected chair of Louisiana Telecommunications Association’s (LTA) board of directors during the association’s recent annual conference in New Orleans.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have Peter at REV, and are certain LTA is equally excited to have such a seasoned financial leader at the helm of their board,” said Joshua Descant, CEO of REV. “With his expertise and strategic mindset, Peter is well-equipped to guide LTA’s next period of growth and expand connectivity for Louisiana’s citizens and businesses.”

A long-serving LTA board member, Louviere will lead for a two-year term as chair, replacing now-past chairman Stewart Carnline, director of marketing and public relations for Pelican Broadband/EPICTOUCH.

“REV has a legacy of support for LTA – with numerous leaders both past and present serving the board through the years,” said Brad Mittendorf, partner at SSG (formerly Southern Strategy Group) and LTA representative. “Peter’s term as chairman comes at a critical time for the telecommunications industry and we’re confident his leadership will continue to level-up LTA’s positive impact on our state.”

“It’s an honor to be elected as board chair, and I am grateful for the trust my fellow LTA board members and officers place in me with this responsibility,” said Peter Louviere, CFO of REV. “It’s an exciting time for LTA as we’re entering a key period in Louisiana with unique opportunities on the horizon for independent broadband providers.”

Formed in 1948 by Louisiana’s 35 independent telephone companies, the LTA supports policies that ensure member companies and the communities they serve have access to modern communication services. Currently consisting of ten companies, LTA represents over 2500 employees that serve and connect over 110,000 of Louisiana’s homes and businesses.

About REV

Rebranded in 2022 – with the merging of three local and storied telecom providers – REV is the combined parent company of Reserve Telephone Company (RTC), EATEL/EATEL Business and Vision Communications. Over the course of the technology company’s 90 years of serving rural and urban communities, REV has become Louisiana’s largest, locally owned, telecommunications network.

With over 5,000 miles of fiber and nearly 400 employees, REV (and the organization’s suite of business services offered by REV Business) connects more than 68,000 customers in their homes and places of work.