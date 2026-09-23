Retailers Rethink Self-Checkout

NEW ORLEANS — Self-checkout is losing ground as retailers reconsider whether the technology’s labor savings outweigh the costs of merchandise losses and customer service challenges, according to new industry research showing a decline in adoption among smaller U.S. retailers.

A September survey by restaurant and retail technology company Toast found that 36% of respondents used self-checkout, down from 43% in 2025, a relative decline of 16.3%. The survey included 340 decision-makers at U.S. convenience stores, grocers and bottle shops operating 16 or fewer locations. The findings come as major chains, including Dollar General, Five Below and Target, have eliminated or restricted self-checkout lanes in an effort to reduce inventory losses and improve store operations.

Self-checkout has been part of the retail industry for four decades, dating to a 1986 trial at a Kroger supermarket near Atlanta. The technology became more widespread in the early 2000s as retailers sought to reduce labor costs, shorten checkout lines and allow employees to oversee multiple registers. Its expansion helped reshape grocery operations, but the recent pullback suggests some retailers are reconsidering the financial benefits of replacing traditional cashier-operated lanes.

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The Cost of Self-Checkout

The shift reflects growing concerns about inventory losses associated with self-checkout, where retailers must balance reduced labor costs against merchandise that goes unpaid for, whether through theft, scanning errors or other causes.

A June 2026 study by ECR Retail Loss, a retailer-backed research organization, found that merchandise losses increased an average of 22% in the year after grocery stores installed self-checkout. Grocery stores offering self-checkout also experienced losses averaging 33% higher than those without the technology.

Despite those losses, self-checkout remains widely used. The international study, which analyzed data from 39 retailers representing more than $1.16 trillion in annual sales, found that 54% of transactions at stores equipped with self-checkout were processed through the technology.

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Major Retailers Change Course

Dollar General has undertaken one of the industry’s largest self-checkout rollbacks. In 2024, the retailer converted some or all self-checkout registers to assisted checkout in approximately 12,000 stores, restricted remaining self-checkout transactions to five items or fewer and invested in additional retail labor. The company, which previously operated self-checkout in more than 14,000 stores, said the changes were intended to reduce inventory losses and improve store operations.

Five Below also scaled back self-checkout in 2024, shifting toward employee-assisted transactions. The retailer said it was moving to have associates handle 75% of transactions overall and all transactions at stores experiencing high inventory losses.

Other retailers have taken a more selective approach. Target introduced a 10-item limit at most of its nearly 2,000 stores in March 2024 rather than eliminating self-checkout entirely. In May 2025, the company reported that the changes had reduced total transaction times by nearly 8% across self-checkout and staffed registers while improving customer satisfaction with checkout wait times and employee interactions.

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Retailers Continue Investing in Technology

The pullback from self-checkout comes even as retailers plan to increase their overall technology spending.

Toast’s September survey found that 75% of respondents planned to increase technology investments over the following 12 months, up from 64% in 2025. While self-checkout adoption declined seven percentage points, use of electronic shelf labels increased 11 percentage points to 46%, and use of order-ready boards rose nine percentage points to 46%.

Retailers are also placing greater emphasis on operational efficiency. Simplifying operations was among the three leading business goals for 31% of respondents, up 12 percentage points from 2025. Another 21% identified improving checkout speed as a priority, up five percentage points. Meanwhile, inventory management emerged as a growing concern, with 21% identifying it as one of their three biggest operational challenges, up six percentage points.

The findings suggest retailers are continuing to invest in technology while reconsidering which systems deliver the greatest operational benefits. For self-checkout, the challenge is balancing the labor savings associated with fewer staffed registers against inventory losses, employee oversight and customer service.