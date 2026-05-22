Restore Grand Isle Buys Oleander Hotel

GRAND ISLE, La. — Restore Grand Isle officially purchased the historic Oleander Hotel from the Augustin family on May 21 during a closing held at Grand Isle Town Hall, helping secure the future of what Restore Grand Isle calls “one of the island’s most treasured landmarks.”

The purchase follows a successful campaign to raise $400,000 in support of acquiring and preserving the nearly century-old property. Led in partnership with the Town of Grand Isle, the effort received support from donors and community leaders across Louisiana and the country.

“Built in 1929, the Oleander Hotel stands as a symbol of Grand Isle’s resilience and rich cultural heritage,” said leaders at Restore Grand Isle. The purchase marks the first step in a larger effort to restore the building and transform it into a visitor and cultural center for the island.

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Major supporters of the campaign included an anonymous donor, individual community supporters, Jefferson Parish Council District 1 Councilman Tim Kerner, the Karen B. Yoh Foundation, Gary Chouest, Boysie Bollinger, Todd Graves, the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation, and Byron LeBlanc.

“Today would not have been possible without the generosity and support of so many people who believe in preserving the history and spirit of Grand Isle,” said Ronnie Sampey of Restore Grand Isle. “We especially want to thank the Augustin family for entrusting us with the future of the Oleander Hotel and Mayor David Camardelle for his leadership and support throughout this effort.”

Sampey also thanked Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Jefferson Parish Councilman Tim Kerner, State Senator Patrick Connick, and State Representative Joe Orgeron for their commitment to helping move the project forward.

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“We are deeply grateful to every donor who contributed — from the many individuals who gave small donations to our largest supporter, who chose to remain anonymous,” Sampey added. “Every contribution played an important role in saving this historic landmark and preserving it for future generations.”

“Places like the Oleander Hotel play an important role in the history of our town,” said Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle. “This project helps ensure the Oleander continues to be part of our future as well. Restoring this historic property will create a place where residents and visitors can celebrate the culture, history, and resilience of Grand Isle for generations to come.”

Oleander Hotel – Plans for Restoration and Cultural Use

Once restored, the Oleander Hotel will serve as a visitor and cultural center for residents and visitors — celebrating the history, culture, and spirit of Grand Isle. The facility will become a centerpiece of the island and play an important role in Grand Isle’s continued recovery and revitalization following Hurricane Ida.

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Plans for the restored facility include a permanent Fonville Winans photography exhibit, rotating works from Louisiana artists, a visitor center, museum space, and community gathering areas designed to support tourism, education, and cultural programming.