Restorative Justice Conference Attracts Global Gathering

NEW ORLEANS – The National Association of Community & Restorative Justice (NACRJ) will bring its 10th National Conference on Community and Restorative Justice to New Orleans July 7-10, drawing practitioners, educators, researchers, advocates, justice system professionals and community leaders from around the world.

Hosted at the New Orleans Marriott, the four-day event marks the association’s milestone 10th national conference and is expected to serve as the world’s largest gathering focused on restorative justice.

Founded in 2013, NACRJ is a nonprofit organization that promotes restorative justice through education, training, research and professional networking. Its biennial conference provides a forum for professionals to share best practices, discuss emerging research and strengthen collaboration across the field.

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The conference will begin July 7 with a full day of pre-conference workshops and training sessions, followed by three days of keynote presentations, breakout sessions and networking opportunities July 8-10.

4-Day Event Marks NACRJ’s 10th National Conference

Organized around the theme “The Future is Restorative,” the conference will feature programming on healing and wellness, restorative education, systems transformation, community building, collective liberation and leadership and organizational culture. According to NACRJ, participants will have opportunities to exchange best practices, explore emerging research and strengthen community-based approaches to justice and conflict resolution.

Attendees will include restorative justice practitioners, nonprofit leaders, educators, researchers, public officials, justice system partners and community organizations working to advance restorative practices in schools, communities and justice systems.

Restorative justice emphasizes repairing harm caused by conflict or crime through dialogue, accountability and community involvement, rather than relying solely on punitive approaches.

New Orleans Leaders Join NACRJ Conference Program

The conference also will highlight local expertise, with New Orleans attorney and criminal justice advocate Calvin Duncan among the featured plenary speakers. Wrongfully convicted at age 19, Duncan spent 28½ years in prison before his release in 2011 and was fully exonerated in 2021. While incarcerated, he became a self-taught jailhouse lawyer who helped hundreds of fellow prisoners pursue post-conviction relief, including individuals on Louisiana’s death row. His work on wrongful convictions and expanding access to justice has drawn national attention.

Duncan was also elected Orleans Parish clerk of Criminal District Court in 2025, but the Louisiana Supreme Court later upheld a state law abolishing the office and consolidating it with the parish’s civil clerk’s office.

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The NACRJ National Conference will be held at the New Orleans Marriott, 555 Canal St., with pre-conference programming scheduled for July 7 and the main conference running July 8-10.