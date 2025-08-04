Restaurant Roulette Returns for 2025 COOLinary

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Choosing where to eat in New Orleans is never easy. During COOLinary, it’s nearly impossible. That’s why HEROfarm has brought back New Orleans Restaurant Roulette, a playful web tool that helps diners decide where to eat with a simple spin.

Created to make life easier, the free tool takes the pressure off the dining decision. Just visit the site, tap the button, and let the spinner pick your next culinary stop. It’s quick, straightforward, and perfect for anyone tired of the “you pick” routine.

“Choosing a place to eat during COOLinary can feel overwhelming with so many great options,” said Shaun Walker, Creative Director at HEROfarm New Orleans Marketing and Public Relations. “We made Restaurant Roulette to keep things simple and skip the back-and-forth. Just tap the button, get a suggestion, and head out. It’s one less thing to stress over, so you can just enjoy the meal.”

- Sponsors -

COOLinary is a citywide dining promotion organized by New Orleans & Company, the city’s tourism marketing and sales agency. Running August 1st through August 31st, it features special prix fixe menus at more than 100 participating restaurants, all members of the organization. The annual event has become something locals and visitors plan around, offering a much-needed business boost for many restaurants during the slower summer months.

With the hospitality industry still facing challenges and restaurant closures making headlines, tools like Restaurant Roulette aim to drive support and foot traffic to local spots that need it most. From beloved institutions to rising neighborhood favorites, the tool encourages diners to explore and discover something new.

Built independently by HEROfarm, Restaurant Roulette doesn’t favor any specific restaurant. It’s free to use and designed to get more people through more doors during one of the most flavorful times of the year.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Try it now at https://theherofarm.com/new-orleans-restaurant-roulette. Just tap, spin, and eat.

About HEROfarm Marketing & PR

HEROfarm (theherofarm.com) is a New Orleans-based public relations and creative agency focused on purpose-driven strategy, storytelling, and community engagement. The team also incorporates AI tools where useful to help streamline creative work and improve results. Its mission is simple: Do great work for good people.