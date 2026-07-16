Restaurant R’evolution Names New Executive Chef and GM

Samuel Peery Executive Chef Restaurant R’evolution. Photo provided by Restaurant R’evolution.

NEW ORLEANS – The Royal Sonesta New Orleans has appointed Samuel Peery as executive chef and Jeremy Gulledge as general manager of Restaurant R’evolution, the hotel’s signature Cajun and Creole restaurant founded by Chef John Folse, as the property reshapes the leadership team overseeing one of the city’s best-known fine dining destinations.

“We are thrilled to have Chef Sam back at Restaurant R’evolution to lead our culinary team,” said David Bilbe, General Manager of The Royal Sonesta New Orleans, “alongside Jeremy Gulledge as he guides our front-of-house operations. Their complementary leadership, proven expertise and unwavering dedication to exceptional hospitality will drive innovation and build upon Restaurant R’evolution’s longstanding reputation for delivering unforgettable culinary experiences.”

“This is an exciting time for Restaurant R’evolution,” said Chef John Folse, restaurant partner of Restaurant R’evolution. “Having worked closely with Chef Sam for many years, I have witnessed his growth and passion for Cajun and Creole cuisine firsthand, as well as his ability to reinterpret those traditions with creativity and precision. Combined with Jeremy’s proven leadership and exemplary guest service, they are well-positioned to build upon the restaurant’s outstanding legacy and provide an even more elevated experience for our guests.”

- Sponsors -

Chef Samuel Peery Returns to Restaurant R’evolution

Peery served as Chef de Cuisine for Restaurant R’evolution back in 2019, working alongside legendary Louisiana chef John Folse to learn the craft of reimagined Cajun and Creole cuisine. He returns to the team from Kimpton’s Hotel Fontenot, where he served as Executive Chef for the last four years, overseeing the property’s dining outlets and the opening of its French Mediterranean restaurant, King Brasserie.

With more than fifteen years of kitchen leadership across luxury hotels, fine dining, and private clubs, Peery’s work has earned esteemed recognition, most recently as a 2024 IHG Visionary Chef of the Year. Now helming the kitchen that solidified his identity as an adopted New Orleanian and first made him fall for the region, Peery will lead R’evolution’s kitchen operations with pride – championing exceptional ingredients and fostering a culture of excellence at the award-winning eatery.

Jeremy Gulledge – Restaurant R’evolution General Manager

Jeremy Gulledge General Manager Restaurant R’evolution. Photo provided by Restaurant R’evolution.

As the newly appointed general manager of Restaurant R’evolution, Jeremy Gulledge brings over two decades of hospitality leadership experience to The Royal Sonesta New Orleans, with his career spanning some of Illinois, Michigan, and Louisiana’s most celebrated dining destinations.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

He joins the team from Ralph Brennan’s Restaurant Group, where he served as assistant general manager, overseeing operations at their French Quarter eatery, Red Fish Grill. Prior to that, Gulledge began his career in his hometown of Chicago, where he advanced through multiple roles at establishments like Charlie Trotter’s, L20, and Pump Room before moving to Michigan and, later, New Orleans to work at other esteemed hospitality locations, including Emeril’s and Atchafalaya.

Throughout his career, Gulledge successfully merged his love for fine dining, his passion for wine, and hospitality expertise into a prolific history of working with MICHELIN and James Beard Award-recognized chefs.