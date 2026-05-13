Joanie King – Resource Bank Names New West Causeway Branch Manager. Photo provided by Resource Bank.

MANDEVILLE, La. – Resource Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Joanie King as Branch Manager of the West Causeway Branch, marking a meaningful return to the location where her Resource Bank banking career began.

Joanie joined Resource Bank in 2002 as a Customer Service Representative (CSR) at the West Causeway Branch. Her dedication, leadership, and strong customer relationships quickly distinguished her, leading to her promotion to Assistant Branch Manager in 2006. In 2022, Joanie was named Branch Manager of Resource Bank’s Hwy 21 location, where she successfully led the branch and continued to earn the trust and respect of both customers and colleagues.

Now, Joanie returns to West Causeway as Branch Manager, bringing with her more than two decades of Resource Bank experience and a deep connection to the community and team.

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“Joanie is someone who truly embodies our values,” said Danielle Manzella, CRBO. “She is loved by employees and customers alike, and her leadership has made a lasting impact across our organization. While our Hwy 21 branch will miss her greatly, we are thrilled to welcome her home to West Causeway.”

Joanie’s return is met with excitement from both staff and customers, many of whom have known and worked with her since the early days of her career. Her appointment reflects Resource Bank’s continued commitment to developing leaders from within and providing exceptional service rooted in strong community relationships.

Resource Bank congratulates Joanie King on her new role and looks forward to her continued success as she leads the West Causeway Branch into its next chapter.

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Resource Bank Overview

Resource Bank Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, Resource Bank serves the community through ten branch locations within St. Tammany, Washington, Jefferson, Orleans, and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Established in 1998, the institution is owned and operated by over 450 local shareholders and has created over 160 local jobs.

Resource reported assets of $936,688 as of March 31, 2026.