La’Veka Woods – Resource Bank Announces Promotions, Community Donation. Photo provided by Resource Bank.

NEW ORLEANS – Resource Bank has promoted La’Veka Woods to branch manager of its Metairie branch, hired Mark Cutrer as branch manager of its Highway 21 branch in Covington and announced that employees collected 510 pounds of food for the Northshore Food Bank during a recent donation drive.

La’Veka Woods

Woods was promoted after serving as relationship manager for Resource Bank’s Metairie branch. She joined the bank with extensive branch banking experience, having previously served as a teller, universal banker, branch manager and loan officer. The bank said her background strengthens her expertise in both customer service and lending.

“La’Veka’s depth of experience will be a tremendous asset to Resource Bank in this role, and I am excited to welcome her to our Branch Management team,” said Danielle Manzella, chief retail banking officer and executive vice president for Resource Bank. “I am confident she will make a strong and positive impact at our Metairie Branch.”

- Sponsors -

Mark Cutrer

Mark Cutrer – Resource Bank Announces Promotions, Community Donation. Photo provided by Resource Bank.

Cutrer brings more than 20 years of banking experience with financial institutions of various sizes. According to the bank, he has developed financial expertise while helping clients achieve their financial goals through relationship-based banking and personalized financial solutions.

Outside of work, Cutrer enjoys spending time with his children, following sports, talking sports on local radio and has more than 20 years of ministry involvement and experience coaching travel baseball.

“Mark will be a tremendous addition to our Highway 21 branch. He already embodies the Resource Bank commitment of putting clients first and giving back to the community. We look forward to seeing him thrive in this role,” Manzella said.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Supporting the Community

Resource Bank also announced that employees collected and donated 510 pounds of nonperishable food to the Northshore Food Bank.

The bank said the donation comes at a critical time of year, as many families experience increased food insecurity during the summer because school meal programs are unavailable. According to the bank, the donated items will help provide nutritious meals to individuals and families throughout the season.

Northshore Food Bank Donation 2026 – Resource Bank Announces Promotions, Community Donation. Photo provided by Resource Bank.

“This effort reflects the compassion and dedication of our employees, who consistently step up to support our neighbors,” said Teresa Morel, Compliance Officer for Resource Bank and Board Member for the Northshore Food Bank. “We are proud to partner with the Northshore Food Bank and contribute to their mission of fighting hunger in our community, especially during a time when the need is so great.”

- Sponsors -

Resource Bank said it remains committed to supporting local organizations through employee-driven community outreach initiatives.