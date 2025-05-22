ResearchWild Hosts Conservation Gala at Docville Farm

VIOLET, La. (press release) – ResearchWild, a New Orleans-based nonprofit organization, will host its 3rd Annual Gala on May 31 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Docville Farm, located at 5124 E St. Bernard Hwy in Violet, Louisiana. This fundraising event is dedicated to advancing conservation education and inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards. The evening will highlight ResearchWild’s accomplishments and ongoing mission to educate, inspire, and support future conservationists.

Attendees will enjoy a silent auction, interactive games, and an exclusive animal encounter featuring Cloud 9 Exotics. The event will also feature a presentation from ResearchWild, networking opportunities, and special highlights from Michael the Wildlife Detective and Village Life Coffee.

Guests can take advantage of an open bar with wine, beer, and a specialty cocktail while supporting a meaningful cause. The online auction will close at 9:00 p.m., with winners announced at 9:30 p.m.



- Sponsors -

Event Details

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Doors open at 7:00 p.m.)

Location: Docville Farm, 5124 E St. Bernard Hwy, Violet, LA 70092

Dress Code: Semi-Formal

All proceeds from the gala and auction will directly support ResearchWild’s mission to foster conservation efforts through education and community engagement. Those unable to attend can still contribute by participating in the auction or making a donation.

For more information about auction items or delivery, please contact Michael at michael@rwild.org.

Event Website & Online Auction: https://www.us.givergy.com/researchwild2025/?controller=home

Corporate Sponsor Levels

Bronze – $250

2 Gala Tickets

Logo on Research Wild Website

Logo on Gala’s Silent Auction and Live Auction website

Business Card Placement on Networking Table

60 second presentation of your business

Silver – $500

4 Gala Tickets

Logo on Research Wild Website

Logo on Gala’s Silent Auction and Live Auction website

Business Card Placement on Networking Table

90 second presentation of your business

Gold – $1,000

5 Gala Tickets

5 Signed copies of Wildlife Detective Book

Boosted SHOUT OUT on social media

Logo on Research Wild Website

Logo on Gala’s Silent Auction and Live Auction website

Business Card Placement on Networking Table

2 Minute Presentation of Your Business

- Sponsors -

Platinum – $2,000

6 Gala Tickets

6 Signed copies of Wildlife Detective Book

Boosted SHOUT OUT on social media

Logo on Research Wild Website

Logo on Gala’s Silent Auction and Live Auction website

VR Experience with King Crow Studios

Business Card Placement on Networking Table

2 Minute Presentation of Your Business

Event – $5,000

Logo on all banners and signage including photo booth backdrop

6 Gala Tickets

6 Signed copies of Wildlife Detective Book

Boosted SHOUT OUT on social media

Logo on Research Wild Website

Logo on Gala’s Silent Auction and Live Auction website

Business Card Placement on Networking Table

2 Minute Presentation of Your Business

About ResearchWild

ResearchWild is a New Orleans-based nonprofit organization dedicated to conservation education, wildlife protection, and inspiring future generations to care for the environment. Through hands-on experiences, research initiatives, and community engagement, ResearchWild continues to make a lasting impact on conservation efforts in Louisiana and beyond. As a proud member of the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce, ResearchWild is committed to fostering community partnerships and supporting local initiatives.