ResCon 2026 to Convene Resilience Leaders in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – ResCon 2026, a three-day conference focused on emergency management, resilience planning and disaster response, will take place March 9–11, bringing together leading voices to strengthen communities in an evolving risk landscape. The event will be held at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC).

Based in New Orleans, which according to organizers leads as a globally recognized hub of resilience, disaster management and innovation, ResCon attracts a diverse mix of chief resilience officers, emergency managers, industry leaders and private-sector partners who convene to explore the issues shaping communities and economies worldwide.

Resilience Focus and 2026 Content Pillars

This year’s conference is built around three powerful content pillars designed to inspire action and deliver real-world impact. Through focused discussions and practical exploration on innovative insurance models, sustainable funding strategies and the shifting role of states in managing risk, the summit aims to accelerate practical solutions that safeguard people, infrastructure and economies while catalyzing the next era of resilience leadership.

- Sponsors -

The programming will address critical and timely topics, including Louisiana’s deepening insurance crisis and the next steps in state and local resilience planning amid potential shifts in federal emergency management policy.

Featured Plenary Sessions – ResCon 2026

ResCon 2026 – March 9

On March 9, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple will headline a plenary session examining the state’s wind and flood risk and the growing insurance challenges facing homeowners, businesses and communities. Moderated by Carol Friedland, Director of the LaHouse Research & Education Center at LSU AgCenter, the discussion will explore how resilience actions at the building, community and state levels directly influence Louisiana’s insurance landscape.

ResCon 2026 – March 10

On March 10, featured plenary session, Next Steps in State and Local Resilience Planning: Preparing for Shifts in Federal Emergency Management, will bring together senior leaders from across government and the private sector.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Moderated by CAN Vice President for Safety & Security Dave Kaufman, speakers for ResCon 2026 include Mark Cooper, FEMA Review Council member and former Chief of Staff, Louisiana Governor’s Office and Executive Director, Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Marguerite Harden, Senior Resiliency Manager, Colorado Resilience Office, Shawn Talmadge, Manager, Emergency Preparedness Center, Dominion Energy and former State Coordinator, Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Washoe County, Nevada Emergency Management Director Kelly Escheverria. The session will examine how states and local governments can strengthen resilience planning and execution amid potential restructuring of federal programs and evolving intergovernmental roles.

“New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region understand firsthand the importance of forward-thinking resilience planning,” said Jim Cook, NOENMCC President and CEO. “ResCon provides a powerful platform for collaboration among leaders who are committed to sharing best practices, fostering innovation and building stronger, more prepared communities.”

Founded in 2012, ResCon has grown into a premier forum for exploring resilience, emergency response, disaster management and related fields. The annual event continues to solidify New Orleans’ role at the forefront of national resilience conversations.