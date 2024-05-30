Republic Business Credit Hires Tuyet-Van Nguyen

NEW ORLEANS — Republic Business Credit has added Tuyet-Van T. Nguyen to its New Orleans team. Nguyen assumes the role of senior vice president, head of field examination and governance, and will lead all third-party and internal field examination activities across the commercial finance portfolio.

Nguyen is building out Republic’s internal field examination department to better support its current clients, prospective clients and referral partnerships. With an internal field examination group, Republic hopes to strengthen its ability to speed up deal closings while minimizing costs. Nguyen also will lead on all governance activity related to Republic’s policies, as well as regulatory compliance related to the parent company, Renasant Bank, and other activities required by the CEO and management committee. She will work closely with Republic’s third-party field examination firms as well as eventually hire additional field examiners to maintain schedules across all current clients and various risk statuses. Nguyen will also monitor legal and regulatory developments.

“I am looking forward to bringing my skill set to Republic, which fosters an entrepreneurial spirit throughout the company. The opportunity to build and lead a team within Republic’s more intimate work atmosphere is particularly appealing to me. Republic’s reputation for trustworthiness, professionalism, in-depth industry knowledge and a supportive environment solidifies my belief in them and the culture they are fostering.”

- Sponsors -

Nguyen, a Loyola University of New Orleans graduate, joins Republic following a decade-plus career at a national bank. She most recently served as director of asset-based lending and has a proven track record in overseeing and identifying potential risk in various business lines by fostering partnerships across the entire process from front end to the back end. She oversaw a team of more than 15 examiners and will leverage that managerial expertise in her new role.

Nguyen reports directly to Republic CEO Stewart Chesters.

“Van’s experience across all platforms of asset-based lending and her in-depth field examination expertise make her the perfect candidate to create and expand a field examination group here,” Chesters said. “We’re grateful to have her on board as we forge new partnerships and grow our business and our team across the U.S.”

“With the addition of senior leaders such as Van, Republic continues to demonstrate our strength in the secured finance industry and our commitment to hiring and recruiting top talent,” Republic President Robert Meyers said. “In the first six months of 2024, our team has grown over 20 percent, which is a remarkable milestone for a firm that began as a small, local startup.”

Republic Business Credit is a commercial finance company headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.