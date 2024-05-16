Republic Business Credit Adds 2 Executives

NEW ORLEANS — Republic Business Credit, a commercial finance company, has added two executives to the team at its New Orleans headquarters. Katherine Seghers is the company’s new vice president and senior accountant, and Danielle Wright-Madison is vice president of underwriting.

Seghers is an experienced data analyst and financial accounts manager. She’s a graduate of Loyola University New Orleans with an MBA from the University of New Orleans. She has more than a decade of experience in managing financial accounts.

“I am thrilled to join the Republic team,” Seghers said. “My position is a dual role that will expand my financial skill set while allowing me the opportunity to learn the secured finance field through various special projects. I love the possibility of learning something new, which made this role so appealing.”

Seghers will report directly to Diane Wszalek, Republic senior vice president and controller.

Wright-Madison began her career as a financial analyst and most recently served as a field exam manager for a major national bank. She will report directly to Brian Daray, Republic’s senior vice president and underwriting manager. She will support the firms’ teams across its suite of products that include asset-based lending, e-commerce and factoring. She also will be responsible for reviewing and assessing clients for compliance against standard credit policies and procedures.

“Danielle’s breadth of experience in finance and underwriting makes her a perfect fit for our growing business,” Daray said. “She will be a key player on our team, working closely with the underwriting, client services and new business teams to guide us toward prospective borrowers that make sense for us and our partners.”

Wright-Madison earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Xavier University of Louisiana. She is a member of the Business Achievers Association and National Association of Black Accountants.

Republic has additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.