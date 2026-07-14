Economy

Report: Universities Power New Orleans Economy

July 14, 2026   |By
Report: Universities Power New Orleans Economy
Report: Universities Power New Orleans Economy.

NEW ORLEANS – Metropolitan New Orleans colleges and universities are no longer just educating students. They are launching companies, training workers, advancing scientific research and partnering with employers to strengthen key industries and address some of Louisiana’s biggest economic challenges, according to a report by The Data Center and the Brookings Institution. The findings come

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor