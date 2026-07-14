Report: Universities Power New Orleans Economy.

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NEW ORLEANS – Metropolitan New Orleans colleges and universities are no longer just educating students. They are launching companies, training workers, advancing scientific research and partnering with employers to strengthen key industries and address some of Louisiana’s biggest economic challenges, according to a report by The Data Center and the Brookings Institution. The findings come

NEW ORLEANS – Metropolitan New Orleans colleges and universities are no longer just educating students. They are launching companies, training workers, advancing scientific research and partnering with employers to strengthen key industries and address some of Louisiana's biggest economic challenges, according to a report by The Data Center and the Brookings Institution.

The findings come as Louisiana continues to attract major investments in artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, energy, healthcare and coastal restoration — industries that increasingly depend on universities for research, talent development and collaboration.

Metropolitan New Orleans' 30 postsecondary institutions generate billions of dollars in annual economic activity. Tulane University accounts for an estimated $5.2 billion, followed by LSU Health New Orleans at $1.6 billion, LSU New Orleans at nearly $1 billion, Delgado Community College at $588.1 million, Xavier University of Louisiana at $94.5 million and Southern University at New Orleans at $83 million, according to the study.

The authors also cite research estimating that every postsecondary graduate contributes an additional $105,034 in economic output to Louisiana. They conclude the region can build on that economic foundation by strengthening partnerships that connect higher education with business, industry, government and community organizations.

Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship

The New Orleans BioInnovation Center is one of the region's strongest examples of university, healthcare and private-sector collaboration. Created to commercialize research developed at local universities and health systems, the center provides laboratory space, business consulting, commercialization assistance and investor connections for emerging companies.

According to the study, it has supported more than 225 startups, helped create more than 650 high-paying jobs and assisted companies in raising more than $200 million in funding.

Another example is the New Orleans Higher Education Consortium, formed in 2021 to bring together Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Loyola University New Orleans, LSU Health New Orleans, LSU New Orleans, Northshore Technical Community College, Nunez Community College, Southern University at New Orleans, Tulane University, the University of Holy Cross and Xavier University of Louisiana.

The consortium coordinates research, innovation, workforce development and shared academic resources while strengthening the region's ability to compete for research funding, respond to employer needs and support long-term economic development.

Workforce Development

The Greater New Orleans Infrastructure Partnership, led by Delgado Community College, brings together Delgado, Nunez Community College, River Parishes Community College, Northshore Technical Community College, GNO, Inc., employers, workforce organizations and economic development groups to prepare students for careers in infrastructure, transportation, utilities and other high-demand industries while expanding career opportunities for underrepresented populations.

Beyond the partnership, Delgado has expanded employer-driven workforce training through customized programs for manufacturers, healthcare providers and other businesses while developing initiatives in advanced manufacturing, electric vehicle technology, shipbuilding and professional development.

Nunez Community College has aligned its academic programs with Louisiana's growing industrial economy through customized training in process technology, offshore wind, liquefied natural gas, machining, fiber optics and heavy equipment operation. The college has also partnered with the Society of Manufacturing Engineers to strengthen the Gulf Coast maritime workforce and is expanding its energy training capacity with a nearly $1 million liquefied natural gas training unit.

Research Supporting Key Industries

The study also highlights collaborative research in coastal restoration, water management, resilient energy and startup development through initiatives such as the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium's coastal and marine research programs, Tulane University's Urban Water program and LSU New Orleans' Center for Hazards Assessment, Response and Technology. Together, these initiatives connect universities with government agencies and private industry to address resilience, climate adaptation and economic competitiveness.

Building on Existing Strengths

Rather than proposing new initiatives, the authors argue the region should strengthen collaborations already underway. Their recommendations include improving coordination among institutions, measuring higher education's collective economic impact, expanding workforce development, leveraging alumni networks and deepening partnerships with business, government and community organizations to further enhance metropolitan New Orleans' competitiveness.