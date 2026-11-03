RepData Launches AI-Powered Research Platform

NEW ORLEANS — RepData has launched its Verified Intelligence Platform (VIP), an end-to-end research and insights solution that combines survey creation, participant sourcing, data quality verification, analysis and artificial intelligence-powered automation in one system. The platform is designed to help businesses and research teams make decisions using more reliable data.

The platform allows researchers to design studies, source verified respondents, identify fraudulent or low-quality responses, and analyze results within a connected system. Customers can manage research projects independently or work with RepData’s research team.

The launch builds on RepData’s existing sample sourcing and fraud prevention technology, incorporating additional survey design, behavioral data quality assessment and analytics capabilities through its recent acquisitions of ReDem, OWL and SightX.

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“Insights teams shouldn’t have to make high-stakes decisions on questionable data or choose between quality and speed,” said Patrick Stokes, CEO and founder of RepData. “We’ve built the only research platform that offers this level of capability, technology and transparency in one place. Quality has been part of our DNA since day one, and VIP sets a new standard for conducting research and making decisions with confidence.”

How the Platform Works

RepData describes its approach as “Verified Intelligence,” with data quality checks integrated throughout the research process rather than applied only after surveys are completed.

The platform evaluates data at multiple stages, beginning with the sources used to recruit survey participants. Its Research Defender technology scores sample sources and identifies potential quality issues in real time.

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At the respondent level, the system analyzes more than 120 signals to detect potential fraud, inattentive participants and AI-generated text responses. Individual survey responses also receive quality scores ranging from 0 to 100 based on five criteria: open-ended responses, behavioral analytics, completion time, grid responses and coherence.

Responses flagged as low quality are accompanied by explanations, while rejected respondents can be automatically replaced during fieldwork. RepData said the process is designed to reduce the need for additional data cleaning and shorten research timelines.

The platform also uses results from completed studies to retrain its quality models and improve detection over time.

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AI-Powered Research Capabilities

VIP supports AI-driven research workflows that can automate survey creation, study launches, data collection, analysis and report preparation while maintaining verification throughout the process.

The integrated platform offers more than 50 research methodologies and question types, access to a participant network spanning 50 countries, automated data cleaning, analytics and reporting capabilities.

Customers can access these capabilities through the complete platform, use individual products such as RepData’s sample marketplace and data quality tools through API and Model Context Protocol (MCP) connections, or engage the company’s research services team to manage projects from design through reporting.

The offerings are intended for enterprise and mid-market businesses conducting internal research, as well as research agencies and technology platforms seeking to integrate RepData’s tools into their existing systems.

The launch also includes a new brand identity and website for RepData, reflecting the company’s expanded research and technology capabilities.

About RepData

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New Orleans, RepData is a market research technology company specializing in survey data collection, fraud prevention and data quality verification. Led by founder and CEO Patrick Stokes, the company provides research technology and services to businesses, market research agencies and other organizations. RepData has expanded its capabilities through acquisitions, including Austrian data quality technology provider ReDem, and offers tools for survey design, participant sourcing, data analysis and reporting. The company ranked No. 2,332 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.