RepData Appoints Global Business Leader to Board

George Gallate. Photo provided by RepData.

NEW ORLEANS — RepData, a provider of research and insights technology with integrated data quality verification, has appointed George Gallate to its board of directors. Gallate brings more than 40 years of experience building and advising businesses across data, technology, marketing and professional services, with a focus on business growth, strategic partnerships and bringing new capabilities to market.

The appointment follows RepData’s recent launch of its Verified Intelligence Platform (VIP), which connects survey design, participant sourcing, fraud prevention, data quality verification and analysis in one system. The company is establishing Verified Intelligence as a new category of research, with quality checks integrated throughout the process and visible to customers.

Gallate will advise RepData as it expands the platform’s reach among enterprise and mid-market businesses and builds relationships with organizations seeking more reliable data for business decisions.

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“George has spent his career helping companies see what’s possible and then figuring out how to get there,” said Patrick Stokes, CEO and founder of RepData. “He understands how technology changes businesses, but he also knows that growth comes from understanding customers, building the right relationships and delivering something people genuinely need. We’ve made a significant investment in bringing our research capabilities together, and George brings the experience and perspective to help us take that next step.”

Gallate’s Leadership Experience

Gallate previously served as global chairman and CEO of Havas Digital, where he helped build one of the world’s largest digital agency networks, and as chief marketing officer and global executive vice president at Merkle.

He also held regional CEO responsibilities for Havas across Asia Pacific, India and the Middle East and played a key role in the growth and sale of RKG (Rimm-Kaufman Group) to Merkle.

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Beyond his executive leadership roles, Gallate has worked with management teams and investors on business strategy, acquisitions and expansion. He currently serves as CEO of MKTG2.U and as a senior operating executive at Mountaingate Capital.

He also serves on the boards of Tinuiti, Real Chemistry, Podean, SAMY, WebFX, Walker Sands, Bond Loyalty, Horizon Services and Anteriad.

“Research is fundamental to how businesses understand their customers, evaluate opportunities and decide where to invest,” Gallate said. “What interests me about RepData is the opportunity to make that process more connected and dependable, especially as AI changes how research is conducted and how quickly companies expect answers. Patrick and the team have built something with real potential, and I look forward to working with them to bring it to more businesses and help shape what comes next.”

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RepData

RepData works with enterprise and mid-market businesses, research agencies and technology platforms, offering self-service research, individual technology solutions and fully managed research services.