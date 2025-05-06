Rep. Willard Pushes to Increase Homestead Exemption

NEW ORLEANS – State Representative Matthew Willard (D-New Orleans) has announced that he is calling on his colleagues in the Louisiana Legislature on May 6 in the House Ways and Means Committee to support a Constitutional Amendment to increase the state’s Homestead Exemption.

House Bill 271 aims to raise the homestead exemption from $7,500 to $12,500 of assessed property value. Since Louisiana assesses property at 10% of its market value, this change would effectively increase the exemption from $75,000 to $125,000 in market value.

“For far too long, Louisiana families have financially struggled to keep up with the rising costs of home ownership,” said Rep. Willard. “This bill is about protecting people—especially in cities like New Orleans—who are being squeezed by rising property taxes and surging insurance costs.”

The Homestead Exemption in Louisiana has not increased since 1980, despite sizable increases in home values. As a result, the exemption now covers a smaller percentage of a home’s value, diminishing its effectiveness in reducing property taxes. Homeowners are consequently bearing a larger share of the tax burden.

Willard notes that during the pandemic in particular, property assessments in neighborhoods across Orleans Parish jumped dramatically, often without a corresponding rise in income for residents.

“People are being pushed out of their homes,” he said.

HB 271 mirrors reforms already enacted in other states. Texas voters approved a similar increase in 2023, and places like Georgia, Nebraska, and Massachusetts have also recently updated their exemptions to reflect modern housing prices.

“This is not a radical idea. It’s a necessary one,” Willard said. “Government needs to adjust to the times, and this is long overdue.”

The bill, which requires a two-thirds vote in both chambers and majority approval by voters statewide, would appear on the November 2026 ballot if passed by the Legislature. If approved, the new exemption would go into effect January 1, 2027.

“Raising the Homestead Exemption is about meeting the moment,” Willard added. “This is a simple adjustment that will make a meaningful difference in keeping our people here.”

Individuals interested in expressing their views on HB 271 can submit written statements to the House Ways and Means Committee via email at hwmc@legis.la.gov. These submissions become part of the public record and are subject to disclosure under Louisiana’s public records laws.