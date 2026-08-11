Rep Data Recognized on 2026 Inc. 5000

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based market research technology company Rep Data ranked No. 2332 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, Inc. magazine’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

The ranking marks Rep Data’s second consecutive appearance on the list. The company ranked No. 2213 in 2025, when Inc. reported three-year revenue growth of 194%.

Inc. 5000 Rankings

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 through 2025. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent. Past honorees have included Meta, Yelp, Zillow, Oracle and Microsoft.

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Rep Data Expansion

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in downtown New Orleans, Rep Data provides research technology and services for market research firms, brands and consulting companies. The company raised a $6.25 million Series A funding round in 2022 and serves market research firms and enterprise clients nationwide.

Rep Data combines research design, survey programming, data collection, fraud prevention and analysis in a connected workflow that supports researchers from study design through insights.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 again reflects the work our team has done to build a stronger, more connected company for our clients,” said Patrick Stokes, founder and CEO of Rep Data. “Over the past year, we’ve expanded the ways we help organizations conduct research while staying focused on the data quality, technology and service that have always defined Rep Data. We’re grateful to our clients, partners and employees who have been part of that growth.”

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Rep Data brought together SightX, ReDem and OWL Solutions as part of its development of a connected research platform combining sampling, survey programming, fraud prevention, in-survey quality controls and AI-powered research workflows.

Rep Data also recently promoted three senior executives as it continues to expand the platform. Ashley Burkardt was named chief operating officer, Ricky Odello was promoted to chief revenue officer and Ryan Rothe was named chief growth officer.