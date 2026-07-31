Ashley Burkardt – Rep Data Promotes 3 Executives. Photo provided by Rep Data.

NEW ORLEANS – On July 30, New Orleans-based market research technology company, Rep Data, announced the promotion of three senior leaders as the company continues expanding its connected research platform. Ashley Burkardt has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, Ricky Odello has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer, and Ryan Rothe has been named Chief Growth Officer. The leadership changes align the executive team with Rep Data’s commitment to delivering flexible technology, expert services and trusted quality across every stage of the research workflow.

Ashley Burkardt

Burkardt has led operations at Rep Data since joining the company in 2023, overseeing service delivery, program management, and growth operations during a period of expansion that included the addition of SightX, ReDem, and OWL Solutions. As Chief Operating Officer, she will oversee global operational functions across client delivery, technology platforms and cross-functional execution, helping the company scale efficiently while supporting continued growth. Before joining Rep Data, Burkardt held leadership roles in service delivery and professional services at Lucid, where she led the North American delivery team through the company’s acquisition by Cint. She later advised high-growth technology companies on operational strategy and scaling.

“Ashley has led the operational work behind a period of significant expansion for Rep Data,” said Patrick Stokes, founder and CEO of Rep Data. “She has helped integrate new businesses, scale our delivery organization and build the processes that support how we serve clients today. As Chief Operating Officer, she’ll continue leading that work across the company.”

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Ryan Rothe

Ryan Rothe – Rep Data Promotes 3 Executives. Photo provided by Rep Data.

Rothe, who has served as Chief Revenue Officer at Rep Data since 2023, assumes the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer. In his new position, he will lead the company’s long-term growth strategy across market expansion, strategic partnerships, marketing, revenue systems and sales enablement while continuing to work closely with executive leadership on company strategy. Prior to joining Rep Data, Rothe held leadership positions at Qualtrics and Research Now, where he worked with enterprise organizations across research, technology and analytics.

“Ryan has helped shape Rep Data’s long-term direction over the past several years,” Stokes said. “As Chief Growth Officer, he’ll focus on strategic partnerships, new market opportunities and the initiatives that support our long-term strategy.”

Ricky Odello

Ricky Odello – Rep Data Promotes 3 Executives. Photo provided by Rep Data.

Odello has been promoted from Executive Vice President of Sales to Chief Revenue Officer, expanding his leadership responsibilities across Rep Data’s global sales organization and customer-facing revenue functions. In this role, he will lead the company’s commercial strategy and continued growth across its portfolio of research technology, data quality and expert services. Odello has nearly 20 years of experience in the market research industry across enterprise sales, commercial strategy and business development. Before joining Rep Data, he served as Executive Vice President for the Americas at Cint and held senior sales leadership roles at Lucid and Survey Sampling International.

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“Ricky has helped build the commercial organization that’s supporting the next phase of Rep Data’s growth,” Stokes said. “He understands both the complexity of modern data collection and what clients need from a research partner.”

Rep Data Expansion

The promotions follow Rep Data’s expansion into a connected research platform that combines sampling, survey programming, fraud prevention, in-survey quality controls and AI-powered research workflows within a single operating model. The company now supports researchers across the full research process, from study design through analysis and insights.