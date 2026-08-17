Rep Data Names VP of Sales for EMEA

NEW ORLEANS – Rep Data, a New Orleans-based market research technology and data services company, has appointed Adam Goddard vice president of sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In the new role, Goddard will support Rep Data’s continued growth across Europe, working with agencies and consultancies as the company expands its portfolio of research technology, data quality and expert services.

Goddard most recently served as Head of Growth, EMEA at Walr, where he led the company’s European new business and growth teams. Prior to Walr, he held senior roles at Savanta including EVP Growth Ventures and EVP Agencies & Consultancies, with responsibility for its global data collection business across sales, operations and commercial strategy. Earlier in his career, Goddard held client development roles at Research Now.

“The research market is incredibly relationship-driven, and clients want partners who understand both their business and the pressures they’re facing around quality, speed and technology,” said Florian Kögl, Managing Director, Europe at Rep Data. “Adam knows the European market and the people in it extremely well, and he understands how the industry operates here day to day.”

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In his new role, Goddard will focus on growing Rep Data’s presence across EMEA and connecting clients with the company’s capabilities across research design, survey programming, sample sourcing, fraud prevention, in-survey quality and analysis.

“I’ve spent much of my career working with agencies and consultancies and seeing firsthand how their needs are changing,” said Goddard. “Clients don’t want to piece together multiple solutions to get a research project done. They need technology, data quality and expert support to work together, and Rep Data has built that connected approach. I’m excited to bring it to more clients across Europe.”

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in downtown New Orleans, Rep Data included in the 2026 Inc. 5000, marking its second consecutive appearance on the list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The company also raised a $6.25 million Series A funding round in 2022.

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Goddard’s appointment follows Rep Data’s recent expansion through the additions of SightX, ReDem and OWL Solutions, further extending the company’s ability to support research from study design through analysis and insights.