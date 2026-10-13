Rep Data Names New Executive VP of Marketing

Melissa Dunn, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Rep Data. Photo provided by Rep Data.

NEW ORLEANS — Rep Data, a provider of data quality solutions for the market research industry, has appointed Melissa Dunn as executive vice president of marketing. Dunn will lead the company’s global marketing strategy, with a focus on expanding its enterprise client base and supporting international growth.

Following the company’s recent expansion of its technology and services portfolio, Dunn will focus on developing a cohesive marketing strategy that brings together Rep Data’s research capabilities, product innovation and the value these investments deliver to customers.

“We’ve built a company with enormous potential, and we’re ready to take Rep Data to the next level,” said Patrick Stokes, CEO and founder of Rep Data. “Melissa knows how to build brands that stand out, connect with enterprise buyers and turn marketing into a powerful driver of growth. She brings the experience, energy and ambition to help us reach new markets and win new customers. I’m excited to have her on our leadership team as we continue to scale the business and introduce more organizations to what we can deliver.”

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Dunn brings more than 20 years of marketing leadership experience across the market research industry, business-to-business technology and global advertising agencies. Most recently, she served as executive vice president of marketing and communications at Suzy, where she built the marketing organization and helped the company double its revenue during her tenure.

Previously, she led customer engagement and marketing at industrial artificial intelligence company Plutoshift, helping expand its enterprise client relationships. Earlier in her career, Dunn held senior leadership roles at agencies including iCrossing (Hearst), MRY (Publicis Groupe), McCann and BBDO, where she worked on brand and marketing initiatives for clients including Visa, Verizon, AT&T and Procter & Gamble.

“What drew me to Rep Data is the opportunity to help shape where the company goes next,” said Dunn. “Organizations are under pressure to make better decisions, faster, and research has an important role to play across the business. Rep Data has an incredible foundation and a much bigger opportunity to help companies put trustworthy insights to work. I’m excited to work with Patrick and the team to bring that story to market, build stronger relationships with the brands we serve and introduce Rep Data to new audiences well beyond traditional research and insights teams.”

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Dunn’s appointment comes as Rep Data continues to expand its global operations and develop technology and services designed to help organizations conduct research more efficiently.

About Rep Data

Rep Data provides technology and services for market research, including research design, survey programming, data collection, fraud prevention and analysis. The company serves more than 750 organizations, including market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies and public relations firms. For more information, visit www.repdata.com.