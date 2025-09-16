Rep Data Expands Research Desk Team

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Rep Data, a leading provider of full-service market research and data quality solutions, has expanded their Research Desk team with Matt Duhe joining as director of account management.

Duhe’s appointment strengthens the team’s client-focused capabilities and underscores the rapid growth of Research Desk, Rep Data’s centralized DIY sampling platform that is redefining how companies procure, manage, and safeguard high-quality survey data.

Duhe brings nearly a decade of experience across market research and customer success. He began his career at Lucid, where he advanced into account management supporting management consulting firms, later transitioning into a customer success role. Most recently at Suzy, Duhe managed relationships with major CPG, food and beverage and healthcare brands. He brings a proven ability to build strong partnerships and deliver measurable value to Rep Data clients.

“Matt’s background working with both consulting firms and leading global brands makes him an ideal fit for Research Desk at this stage of growth, as we look to add to the 400 accounts that have already adopted our solution in just the past eighteen months.,” said Cullen Wheatley, VP of Research Desk at Rep Data. “His expertise will help us continue to expand our platform and ensure our clients receive great service as they adopt and scale their use of Research Desk.”

Research Desk simplifies survey execution by centralizing sample sourcing, monitoring multiple data sources, preventing fraud, and streamlining project reconciliation—all within one platform. Its growing adoption underscores researchers’ demand for more efficient, reliable ways to manage projects while maintaining the highest standards of data quality.

About Rep Data

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for primary researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. Our mission is to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms, and more.

In addition to our dedicated research services, Rep Data features Research Desk, an intuitive and centralized DIY platform that secures real, relevant, and reliable data, and Research Defender, our integrated, sophisticated solution to verify data quality and eliminate fraud.

For more information, visit www.repdata.com.