Rep Data Examines AI in Market Research

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NEW ORLEANS – As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly integrated into market research, New Orleans-based Rep Data is arguing that the industry’s biggest challenge is no longer simply collecting survey responses but ensuring the people providing them are real. The company has published a new eBook examining how standards for respondent quality have evolved over

NEW ORLEANS – As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly integrated into market research, New Orleans-based Rep Data is arguing that the industry's biggest challenge is no longer simply collecting survey responses but ensuring the people providing them are real.

The company has published a new eBook examining how standards for respondent quality have evolved over the past two decades as online research replaced traditional telephone surveys and artificial intelligence introduced new challenges for researchers.

The publication, "From Access to Trust: What Twenty Years of Online Sample Teaches Us About Trustworthy Research," was written by Rep Data board member Kurt Knapton, a former CEO of e-Rewards and Research Now who helped pioneer permission-based online research panels.

"When you step back and look at the last twenty years, you can see that every major change in online sample introduced new questions about quality," Knapton said. "The tools have changed, the technology has changed and now AI is changing the conversation again. The constant has been the need for researchers to understand who their respondents are and why they can trust the data."

Rep Data provides sample and data quality services for market research firms, brands and consulting companies, helping organizations recruit survey participants and validate the quality of research data used to inform business decisions. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in downtown New Orleans, the company raised a $6.25 million Series A funding round in 2022 and serves market research firms and enterprise clients nationwide.

Rep Data: Why Data Quality Matters

Companies rely on market research to make decisions about product development, marketing, pricing and customer experience, making the quality of survey data increasingly important as artificial intelligence creates new opportunities for fraud and automated responses.

According to Rep Data, the eBook traces the evolution of online market research over the past two decades, from early proprietary online panels to today's marketplaces that connect researchers with potential survey participants.

It also examines how the industry has responded to growing concerns about survey fraud through respondent validation technologies, fraud detection tools and, more recently, artificial intelligence-assisted quality assessment.

As AI makes it easier to generate convincing but unreliable responses, the company argues that trusted human data has become increasingly valuable for businesses relying on market research to inform decisions.

"Rep Data was built around the idea that better research starts with better data," said Steven Snell, PhD, EVP and Head of Research at Rep Data. "Kurt's experience captures how the industry's understanding of quality has evolved over the past two decades. This eBook reflects many of the principles that continue to shape how we think about respondent quality today."

Knapton is scheduled to discuss the publication and its findings during a fireside conversation with Snell on July 29 at The Quirk's Event New York, where they will examine how artificial intelligence is changing approaches to respondent sourcing, validation and data quality.