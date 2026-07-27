Technology

Rep Data Examines AI in Market Research

July 27, 2026   |By
Rep Data Examines AI in Market Research
Rep Data Examines AI in Market Research. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly integrated into market research, New Orleans-based Rep Data is arguing that the industry’s biggest challenge is no longer simply collecting survey responses but ensuring the people providing them are real. The company has published a new eBook examining how standards for respondent quality have evolved over

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor