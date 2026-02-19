Rental Leverage Shifts as New Orleans Vacancy Tops 10%

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – After several years of tight inventory and rising costs, the U.S. rental market is tilting back toward tenants and the New Orleans region is part of that broader rebalancing. According to the Realtor.com January Rental Report, the average rental vacancy rate across the nation’s 50 largest metros climbed to 7.6% in 2025,

NEW ORLEANS – After several years of tight inventory and rising costs, the U.S. rental market is tilting back toward tenants and the New Orleans region is part of that broader rebalancing.

According to the Realtor.com January Rental Report, the average rental vacancy rate across the nation’s 50 largest metros climbed to 7.6% in 2025, up from 7.2% in 2024. The increase in supply has pushed 44 of the top 50 metros into either renter-friendly or balanced territory, leaving just six markets where landlords maintain clear leverage.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metro area, vacancy rose from 9.0% in 2024 to 10.6% in 2025 — firmly in renter-friendly territory and well above the 7% threshold generally considered favorable to tenants.

Nationally, rents continue to ease. January marked the 29th consecutive month of year-over-year rent declines, with the median asking rent falling 1.5% to $1,672.

Even with those recent declines, rents remain well above pre-pandemic levels — up 15.2% nationally compared with six years ago — underscoring that affordability pressures persist despite improving renter leverage and highlighting how far pricing surged during the pandemic-era supply crunch.

“After years of being squeezed by limited inventory, renters are finally seeing the supply wave work in their favor,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “This shift doesn’t just mean lower prices; it means that renters today have more options and more bargaining power. While the market isn't uniform everywhere, the broader trend is a move toward a much needed equilibrium that allows for more flexibility and choice in the housing search.”

A Supply-Driven Rental Reset

The national data shows a broad market reset fueled by new construction and moderating demand. Of the 50 largest metros:

22 are renter-friendly, with vacancy rates above 7%

22 are balanced, between 5% and 7%

Only 6 remain landlord-friendly, with vacancy below 5%

Several high-growth Sun Belt markets — including Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Tampa — are now renter-friendly as large waves of multifamily development have added supply and slowed rent growth.

In contrast, supply-constrained coastal markets such as Boston, San Jose and New York remain landlord-friendly, with vacancy rates below 5% and rents still rising year-over-year in some cases.

The most dramatic shift occurred in Milwaukee, where vacancy more than doubled year-over-year, moving from landlord-friendly to renter-friendly conditions as new supply entered the market.

Economists say the changes underscore how quickly rental leverage can shift when supply expands — though those gains can prove temporary if demand accelerates.

“We are seeing a fascinating tug-of-war,” said Jiayi Xu, economist at Realtor.com. “In the Sun Belt and parts of the Midwest, new construction is helping to create negotiating room for renters. But in traditionally more affordable areas, rising demand from out-of-towners is starting to soak up that excess vacancy, proving that renter-friendliness can be fleeting if supply doesn't keep pace with demand.”

What It Means for New Orleans Rental Market

Rental Leverage Shifts as New Orleans Vacancy Tops 10%. Getty image.

With a 10.6% vacancy rate, the New Orleans metro sits above the national average and aligns more closely with other renter-friendly Sun Belt markets than with constrained coastal hubs — a signal that supply has loosened locally.

While the report did not publish updated median asking rent data for New Orleans under its revised methodology, the elevated vacancy rate suggests landlords may face slower lease-up velocity and increased competition for tenants, potentially leading to concessions, incentives or more modest rent growth.

Nationally, every major unit type saw annual declines in January:

Studios: $1,393 (down 1.2% year-over-year)

One-bedroom units: $1,552 (down 1.4%)

Two-bedroom units: $1,847 (down 1.7%)

Two-bedroom units posted the steepest decline and have now fallen for 32 consecutive months.

In New Orleans, average asking rents remain below those national medians. According to RentCafe’s February 2026 market report, which reflects January leasing data, studios average about $1,255 per month, one-bedroom units about $1,264, and two-bedroom units about $1,510, with overall average rent across unit types at roughly $1,417 per month.

A New Data Baseline

Realtor.com also implemented a revised methodology beginning with its January report, designed to better capture the true cost of primary rental housing. The updated approach incorporates a broader and more consistent dataset, though it means recent figures are not directly comparable with earlier releases.

For the New Orleans region, the takeaway is a market that has loosened meaningfully compared with recent years, shifting negotiating power somewhat toward tenants — but from a pricing base that remains materially higher than before 2020.

Whether that balance holds will depend on local supply trends, household formation and in-migration patterns — factors that have already reshaped rental dynamics in faster-growing metros across the country.